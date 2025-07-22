KuCoin Resumes BRL Fiat Balance Transactions, Strengthening Commitment to Brazilian Traders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the resumption of Brazilian Real (BRL) fiat balance transactions for its spot market. This step reinforces KuCoin's dedication to Brazilian traders. Users can now hold BRL in their KuCoin accounts, deposit and withdraw funds via PIX or bank transfers, and trade popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether directly with BRL. Fully compliant with the Central Bank's Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, this service ensures a regulated trading environment.

This resumption delivers significant benefits for Brazilian traders, positioning KuCoin as a preferred platform in the region. It introduces cost efficiency by enabling direct BRL trading, eliminating currency conversion fees—a key advantage in a market where cryptocurrencies counter economic volatility. The integration of PIX, Brazil's instant payment system, provides fast and convenient deposits and withdrawals, empowering traders to capitalize on market opportunities effortlessly. KuCoin's adherence to the Central Bank's strict KYC processes fosters trust and security. Moreover, BRL support lowers entry barriers for new traders without foreign currency accounts, expanding crypto market participation.

To celebrate, KuCoin launched a limited-time promotion:

Top-Up Ranking Contest: The top 10 users with highest BRL top-ups share a 2,050 USDT prize pool.

Large Purchase Bonus: Receive up to 10 USDT when purchasing crypto with BRL.

New User First Purchase Gift: 1 USDT bonus for first crypto buy.

New User 0 Fees: Free top-ups and withdrawals for the first month.

For the latest details on activity rules, please visit KuCoin's official website.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, stated: "Latin America is a vital market for KuCoin, and our commitment remains unwavering. We are dedicated to providing Brazilian traders with an exceptional trading experience. As the first major exchange to support BRL transfers via PIX after Brazil's Central Bank policy updates in 2022, our current resumption of BRL balance transactions further highlights our leadership in innovation and regulatory alignment."

Brazil's crypto market ranks ninth globally, with $4.69 billion in net crypto imports in Q1 2024—a 118% increase. Stablecoins lead transactions, signaling a need for stability. The market is expected to generate $2.8 billion in revenue by 2025, fueled by rising adoption and a favorable regulatory landscape.

KuCoin's BRL fiat balance transactions streamline fiat-to-crypto conversions, cutting costs and complexity through PIX. Compliance with upcoming 2025 stablecoin regulations builds further trust, encouraging mass adoption. With this initiative, KuCoin cements its leadership in Brazil's vibrant crypto ecosystem, shaping the future of finance through innovation and strategic partnerships.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more at: www.kucoin.com

