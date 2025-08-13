KuCoin Futures Global Tour Kicks Off in Brazil, Bringing Trust and Innovation to the World

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, is proud to announce that KuCoin Futures has launched its Global Tour, kicking off with a prominent participation in Brazil's flagship blockchain event, Blockchain.RIO, held from August 6 to 7, 2025. The event brought KuCoin Futures' brand strength, trust values, and global community presence to the heart of Rio, drawing hundreds of Web3 industry leaders, well-known influencers, and local users to discuss market trends, technological advancements, and future opportunities.

Matt Refael, Lead of KuCoin Futures' Brazil operations, stated at the event:

"The crypto world doesn't only exist on screens or exchanges — it must also be experienced and trusted in the real world. Face-to-face interaction with our users is at the core of how we build trust and a sense of community."

This appearance was more than just a regional engagement — it marked the official launch of the KuCoin Futures Global Tour. As one of the world's leading cryptocurrency futures trading platforms, KuCoin Futures remains committed to the mission "To make crypto accessible to everyone", dedicated to innovation, security, and trust to users worldwide. Through offline events, KuCoin Futures breaks the barrier between online and offline, fostering transparent communication with users by sharing product capabilities and services up close, exchanging insights, and aligning subsequent actions with shared understanding.

Trust has always been a core value of KuCoin Futures. From security compliance to liquidity depth and user experience, the platform consistently leads the industry. Covering areas from security compliance to liquidity depth and user experience, the platform was ranked 4th globally in CoinGlass's latest derivatives exchange list. Direct, in-person engagements allow the platform to share operational insights with users and foster deeper mutual understanding.

This Global Tour also forms a key part of KuCoin's 8th anniversary celebration aligned with the mission to make crypto accessible to everyone and to build trust through deeper connections. Over the past eight years, KuCoin has driven innovation and lowered barriers, enabling more people to access the crypto world in a secure manner. Looking ahead, KuCoin Futures will carry this vision to more cities and communities — not just through digital connections, but through real-world engagement that brings warmth and value to its global user base.

Following Brazil, the KuCoin Futures Global Tour will continue on to Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, meeting users face-to-face and sharing the innovation, security, and trust of crypto industry at closer range, embracing together the opportunities of this new era.

About KuCoin Futures

Launched in 2019, KuCoin Futures is the derivatives arm of KuCoin, offering a wide range of perpetual and quarterly contracts across major cryptocurrencies. Built for both retail and institutional users, KuCoin Futures delivers a powerful, intuitive, and secure trading experience backed by robust liquidity and advanced risk management systems. The platform supports cross-margin and isolated-margin modes, customizable leverage, and a comprehensive API, making it one of the most user-friendly and scalable derivatives platforms in the industry.

