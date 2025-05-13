KuCoin Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Security Through $2B Trust Project

Summary

KuCoin has been awarded the ISO 27001:2022 certification, the Gold Standard of Compliance for Information Security Management System (ISMS), affirming its dedication to safeguarding user assets and data.

The certification reinforces KuCoin's $2 billion Trust Project, a long-term initiative to enhance transparency, security, compliance, and responsible innovation across the Web3 industry.

KuCoin remains committed to continuous improvement, ensuring a secure and trusted trading environment for its global community of over 40 million users.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces that it has been awarded the ISO 27001:2022 certification, an internationally recognized Information Security Management Systems standard. This milestone underscores KuCoin's commitment to the highest information security standards and marks a critical achievement in its $2 billion Trust Project, launched in April 2025 at TOKEN2049 Dubai.

A Benchmark in Information Security

ISO 27001:2022 is a globally recognized information security standard covering organizational management, cybersecurity, application security, endpoint security, encryption, vulnerability management, access control, and other aspects. This certification strengthens our protection of user assets and data, enhancing platform security and reliability. We are committed to continuous improvement, ensuring a secure and trusted trading environment.

A rigorous third-party audit confirmed KuCoin's adherence to the highest global standards, reinforcing user confidence in our robust security practices.

A Core Component of the $2 Billion Trust Project

KuCoin's $2 billion Trust Project aims to enhance transparency, security, and compliance in Web3. The ISO 27001:2022 certification is a key milestone, reflecting KuCoin's focus on user protection and compliance.

"Security and trust are paramount," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "This certification, as part of our Trust Project, underscores our commitment to a reliable platform."

The Trust Project also bolsters the KCS (KuCoin Token) ecosystem, enhancing user incentives and utility to align value with KuCoin's 40 million users.

Security and Compliance: Pillars of KuCoin's Vision

KuCoin's security team, led by industry veterans, employs cutting-edge technologies and protocols to safeguard the platform infrastructure. The ISO 27001:2022 framework institutionalizes these efforts, ensuring systematic risk assessments, continuous monitoring, and rapid incident response capabilities.

The exchange's data protection practices exceed regulatory requirements across jurisdictions. By integrating ISO 27001:2022, KuCoin reinforces its commitment to a compliance-first approach, aligning with the Trust Project's focus on legal adherence and cross-border cooperation.

Future Commitment: Continuous Improvement and Expanding Trust

KuCoin will uphold its ISO 27001:2022 certification and pursue additional certifications to strengthen global operations. The $2 billion Trust Project drives investment in advanced security, regulatory collaboration, and user education to set industry benchmarks. Serving over 40 million users in 200+ countries, KuCoin leads the way to a secure, transparent Web3 future.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 40 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/.

