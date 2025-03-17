Foundation establishes global education hub for cultural exchanges including Korean language education & research and dispersion of K-culture

SEOUL, South Korea, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G Scholarship Foundation, in cooperation with Almaty Management University of Kazakhstan, has unveiled "KT&G Scholarship Foundation Korean Center" on the 14th.

50 major participants, including KT&G Scholarship Foundation Secretary General Hong-pil Ahn and Rector of Almaty Management University Gulnara Kurenkeyeva, attended the Korean center's opening ceremony.

(KT&G photo) KT&G Scholarship Foundation Opens Korean Center in Kazakhstan

The "Korean Center" is an institute that restructures and expands the "KT&G Korean Language Institute" (est. 2023) in Kazakhstan and is situated within the Almaty Management University Building. Through the Korean Center, the KT&G Scholarship Foundation will host Korean language classes and joint linguistic research on topics such as development of Korean language education curriculums and methods for Korean language dispersion, aiming to facilitate Korea-Kazakhstan cultural exchanges.

The KT&G Scholarship foundation Secretary General Hong-pil Ahn hopes that the "Korean Center" in Kazakhstan will nurture global talent that will reinforce the relationship and exchanges between Korea and Kazakhstan.

In 2008, KT&G (KRX: 033780) established the KT&G Scholarship Foundation. The Foundation currently runs "Global Scholarship Programs" to find and support local talent in various global locations including Indonesia, Russia, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan. Around 1,500 global students have benefitted from the Foundation's scholarship programs as of last year.

KT&G, the manufacturer of ESSE, is a Korean company holding a solid number one position in the Korean electronic cigarette Next Generation Products (NGP), health functional foods, and combustible cigarette markets. KT&G is also a global company that sells 870 brands in 148 countries as of 2024.

※Attachment : Photo of opening ceremony for "KT&G Scholarship Foundation Korean Center" (End of Article)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642512/KT_G_photo__KT_G_Scholarship_Foundation_Opens_Korean_Center_in_Kazakhstan.jpg