KT&G Global Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan's Committee of Intellectual Property Rights signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation

KT&G Corporation

31 Jul, 2025, 23:32 GMT

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 24, 2025, in the city of Astana, General Director of KT&G Global Kazakhstan Seo Ji Chul and Chairperson of the Committee on Intellectual Property Rights of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sholpan Toktarovna Abdreyeva signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation.

KT&G Global Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan’s Committee of Intellectual Property Rights singed an MoU for the protection of IP rights
KT&G Global Kazakhstan’s General Director Seo Ji Chul (left) and Chairperson of the Committee on Intellectual Property Sholpan Toktarovna Abdreyeva (right)

The document reflects a shift from a framework-based cooperation to a deeper and more practice-oriented model of interaction, aimed at addressing pressing issues in the field of intellectual property, particularly the fight against counterfeit tobacco products.

The signing of the Memorandum marked an important step in strengthening the collaboration between the state and business in the field of intellectual property. It provides for the development of joint initiatives focused on combating counterfeit products, raising awareness and culture of intellectual property protection, improving enforcement practices and supporting innovation activity.

