KONE partners Singapore Green Building Council to showcase five key innovations at Bex Asia 2022

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, will host an interactive booth within the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) pavilion at BEX Asia that features five key sustainable innovations for smart buildings.

"At KONE, we are constantly looking for new ways to help stakeholders in the built industry develop and manage smart buildings sustainably. We work with buildings across all stages of their lifecycle. Our innovative solutions deliver superior energy and circularity performance, enhanced safety of users as well as space and construction time efficiencies, regardless of the building age." said Sylvia Koh-Gratton, Managing Director of KONE Singapore.

KONE will feature five key innovations at their booth:

KONE DX elevators allow API integration with 3rd party smart office/ home solutions that create seamless experiences for tenants, visitors and management of residential homes and commercial offices to access smart controls. It also opens up a whole new world of possibilities from the ability to call an elevator before arriving at the lobby to enabling robot movement throughout a building. KONE 24/7 Connected Services connect your elevators and escalators to cloud-based services and use artificial intelligence-based analytics to make smarter predictive maintenance decisions to prevent breakdowns. KONE is the first elevator company in Singapore to offer predictive maintenance solutions for KONE and non-KONE equipment. With the largest connected base in the industry, KONE 24/7 has high prediction accuracy that delivers results. KONE Lane is an award winning reimagination of turnstile and access control design. It reduces floor space requirement by 90% compared to traditional turnstiles, made possible by the "Time of Flight" sensors that improved security and adaptability. KONE UltraRopes™ is up to 90% lighter than the traditional steel ropes, no oil is needed so no hazardous waste is created at the end of its life. The lightweight carbon fiber core can travel double the distance, has unprecedented durability, and gives up to 20% energy savings. KONE UltraRope™ is being installed at Marina Bay Sands , Singapore . KONE Jumplift™ is a unique solution that speeds up people and goods flow during construction. Builders can make use of the permanent lift shafts and lift cars to transport workers and materials to completed floors at a higher speed with greater safety compared to traditional options. This would shorten overall construction time required.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life.

As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle.

Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings.

We operate in more than 60 countries around the world, serving approximately 550,000 customers. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, we have seven global R&D centers and 10 manufacturing units in 7 countries, as well as a worldwide network of agents and authorized distributors. In 2021, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.5 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.KONE.sg

