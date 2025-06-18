KONE Launches Next-Generation Customer Planning Tool, The KONE Studio, in Middle East, Türkiye & Africa

New digital platform accelerates and simplifies elevator planning, enhancing customer collaboration

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is proud to introduce KONE Studio in the Middle East, Türkiye & Africa region – an innovative digital service designed to make elevator planning faster, easier, and more collaborative for customers.

Inside the KONE Studio - where innovation meets customer experience. The KONE Studio - A space designed to co-create the future of urban mobility.

KONE Studio brings together all of KONE's core planning and designing tools into one intuitive platform, enabling customers to quickly input building specifications, explore customizable elevator solutions, and receive tailored plans within minutes. Available 24/7, and up to the requested building type, the platform ensures that customers always work with the latest product data, safety regulations, and shaft dimensions – helping them design efficiently and accurately from the start.

With KONE Studio, customers can:

Design with 3D visuals : Find the right aesthetic using an easy, online tool synced with KONE pricing tools.

Find the right aesthetic using an easy, online tool synced with KONE pricing tools. Use exact building specifications : Access always up-to-date elevator data to optimize planning.

Access always up-to-date elevator data to optimize planning. Save project details : Store and revisit custom designs as the project evolves.

Store and revisit custom designs as the project evolves. Export project specs : Download CAD drawings, BIM models, and specification sheets in just a few clicks.

Download CAD drawings, BIM models, and specification sheets in just a few clicks. Proceed without registration: Customers can explore and use KONE Studio freely, no sign-up needed.

This streamlined, self-service approach reduces complexity, accelerates decision-making, and empowers customers to get it right the first time, saving time, minimizing revisions, and improving overall project efficiency.

This launch is a key milestone in KONE's Rise strategy, which emphasizes digitalization and making KONE the easiest company to work with. By equipping customers with powerful, user-friendly tools, KONE is reimagining the planning journey and improving project execution from day one.

"Through KONE Studio, we are transforming how our customers plan and design their elevator projects by putting speed, simplicity, and collaboration at the heart of the process. This aligns perfectly with our Rise strategy, where digital innovation and customer-centricity lead the way," said Loay Dajani – KONE Middle East, Türkiye & Africa Managing Director.

KONE Studio is now available for customers across the Middle East, Türkiye & Africa region, Explore it here: Planning and design tools - Elevator and escalator planner - KONE UAE

About KONE

At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow®. In 2024, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees in close to 70 countries. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

