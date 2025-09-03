KONE Technology Supports Africa's Greenest Hotel in Achieving Energy Efficiency Goals

How KONE's sustainable elevator solutions continue to support Hotel Verde's net-zero mission in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE , a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is proud to have played a key role in supporting Cape Town's Hotel Verde - widely recognized as Africa's greenest hotel - with innovative elevator technology that contributes to significant energy savings and environmental performance.

Hotel Verde & KONE Elevators

Installed as part of the hotel's original development, KONE's solutions have helped Hotel Verde become one of the few hotels worldwide to achieve LEED Platinum certification for both design and operation, as well as earn a 6-star rating from the Green Building Council of South Africa.

KONE equipped the hotel with three MonoSpace® elevators powered by the KONE regenerative drive system, which recovers energy during elevator use and feeds it back into the building's grid. The result has been:

Up to 70% less energy consumption compared to conventional elevator system

Silent, gearless operation offering enhanced passenger comfort

Machine room-less design, saving materials and maximizing usable space

"KONE's solutions were a natural fit for our vision of sustainability," said Caron van Rooyen – General Manager, Hotel Verde. "Their energy-efficient elevators have helped us reduce consumption and maintain our green building standards, all while delivering a smooth and modern experience for our guests."

This collaboration forms part of KONE's wider commitment to sustainable urban development through its KONE Rise Strategy, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions, promoting circularity, and delivering innovative technology for the cities of tomorrow.

"Our goal is to help shape cities that are smarter, more livable, and more sustainable," said Rony Abou Diwan, Managing Director, KONE Africa. "Working with forward-thinking developers like Hotel Verde is how we turn that vision into real-world impact."

As South Africa advances its National Development Plan 2030 and accelerates its transition to a green economy, KONE stands ready to support sustainable growth across the region through proven technologies and long-term partnerships.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753433/Untitled_design__2___1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595446/5466606/KONE_Primary_RGB_Logo.jpg