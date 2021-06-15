Klarna Launches Klarna Comparison Shopping Service across Europe

New marketing service enables retailers to acquire more online shoppers cheaper

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, today announced the launch of their new Comparison Shopping Service (CSS) in 21 markets. Klarna CSS offers Klarna's partner retailers across Europe an increased customer reach and budget savings to boost their return on advertising spend and drive traffic from high shopping intent consumers. In addition, the Klarna comparison shopping page will provide new opportunities for brands to reach browsing consumers with their products.

David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna: "We are extremely excited to launch the Klarna Comparison Shopping Service today. With this new product, we enable retailers to list their Google Product Listings Ads more efficiently. Concretely, this means that we offer retailers a more effective and cheaper way to increase their customer reach and convert highly relevant traffic from consumers who are searching for products they want to purchase, thereby maximizing merchants' return on advertising spend. As a growth partner for our retailers, we are thrilled to be launching even more products and services to support their strategy in the near future."

This is how Klarna Comparison Shopping Service works

The CSS program was created by Google to diversify the search results for Product Listing Ads (PLA). A CSS partner can facilitate the publication of a PLA on Google and is then the link between the advertiser (the retailer) and Google. Unlike competitors, Klarna Comparison Shopping Service provides PLA hosting for a small flat monthly fee. By switching to Klarna CSS, retailers can save up to 20% on their Cost Per Click spend by avoiding a fee charged by Google CSS.

Klarna will also list a retailer's product listing inventory on the Klarna comparison shopping web pages to further boost retailer product visibility and customer reach. Klarna's new Comparison Shopping Service is available in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Contact

David Zahn

00491707400911

presse@klarna.de

About Klarna

With over 90 million global active users and 2 million transactions a day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers who want to shop, pay and bank on one intuitive platform and with one trusted brand. Over 250,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and Shein have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $45.6 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 4,000 employees and is active in 17 markets. Klarna has been backed by Sequoia Capital since 2010 and more recently, SilverLake, Dragoneer, Bestseller Group, Permira, Ant Group, HMI Capital, TCV, NorthZone, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock amongst others.

