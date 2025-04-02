Eurostar introduces Klarna for flexible payments in the UK and France, making high-speed rail more accessible

Eurostar becomes the first train provider to launch Klarna's BNPL products.

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the AI-powered payments and shopping network, today announces its launch with Eurostar, enabling travelers in the UK and France to book their journeys with greater flexibility. Customers checking out on Eurostar.com can now choose Klarna's Pay in 3, allowing them to split the cost of their ticket into three equal, interest-free payments, or Pay in Full for a seamless one-time transaction.

With record-breaking passenger demand and Eurostar's commitment to making sustainable high-speed rail more accessible, this new payment solution will give even more travelers the flexibility to book their journeys with ease.

Raji Behal, Head of Western and Southern Europe at Klarna, says, "Hello, bonjour, and bienvenue to a smoother way to book your Eurostar trip. Eurostar has changed the way we travel between the UK and Europe-now Klarna is changing the way we pay for it. Whether you're heading to Paris for a weekend getaway or Brussels for business, you can now check out with Klarna and choose to pay in full or split the cost over time. Fast, flexible, and now even easier to book-just like train travel should be."

Francois Le Doze Chief, Commercial Officer at Eurostar, added, "At Eurostar, we're always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience and make high-speed rail the most convenient and accessible way to travel in Europe. By partnering with Klarna, we're giving our passengers more choice and flexibility at checkout, making it even easier to plan their journeys across our expanding network. Whether it's a luxury weekend getaway to Paris or booking one of our great value Train + Hotel packages in Amsterdam, Klarna's flexible payment options align perfectly with our vision of seamless, sustainable, and customer-friendly rail travel."

In 2024, Eurostar carried a record-breaking 19.5 million passengers, a 5% increase from the previous year, as more travelers choose rail over air for its convenience, comfort, and 90% lower CO₂ emissions per passenger-kilometer compared to flying. At the same time, Klarna is seeing strong growth in the UK and France, with more consumers turning to interest-free credit to manage their spending flexibly.

This partnership marks Klarna's continued expansion in the travel sector, offering smoother, more flexible payment options to passengers across Europe. Rail travel is also playing an increasing role in sustainable transport choices, with trains emitting up to 11 times less CO₂ per passenger-kilometer than flights.

