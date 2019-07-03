Klarna and BigCommerce Expand Partnership Globally

BigCommerce is now offering Klarna's popular payment options overseas, enabling its European merchants to effectively compete and grow

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Klarna, a leading global payments provider and licensed bank, and BigCommerce, a leading SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced the expansion of their current partnership in the US, initiated in 2016, to also include Klarna's European core markets.

The expanded integration will allow BigCommerce merchants in the UK, the DACH region, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Finland to integrate all of Klarna's popular pay later options, including Pay Later and Slice It. This will ensure that BigCommerce's global merchant base will have access to the tools they need to maintain a powerful ecommerce presence, while providing consumers payment flexibility and an overall better shopping experience. An optimised consumer journey will also increase customer satisfaction and loyalty for the merchants.

The American recording studio gear retailer, ZenPro Audio, integrated Klarna through BigCommerce in early 2017, allowing consumers to pay with low interest financing for their big-ticket products. Since then, ZenPro Audio has seen that the orders paid for with Klarna are over 100% higher in value compared to orders paid with credit cards or other payment methods.

Warren Dent, owner and founder of ZenPro Audio, says: "When I saw Klarna being added to BigCommerce and their rates, I was impressed by how competitive their offering was compared to other options we were considering. We signed up and never looked back. The integration was simple, and when we started to advertise the new payment option on our site, we immediately got traction. With BigCommerce and Klarna's joint offering, we saw a noticeable increase in customers YoY and average order value compared to consumers using traditional payment methods. After implementing on-site messaging, the results have accelerated even further."

Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce says: "BigCommerce is thrilled to now offer Klarna to our thousands of European merchants. Klarna has become Europe's most popular alternative financing option by enabling increased consumer purchasing power, checkout conversion and average order value. After success working with Klarna in the US, we anticipate rapid adoption and usage across our European customer base."

Michael Rouse, Chief Commercial Officer of Klarna, says: "Klarna's partnership with BigCommerce is going from strength to strength. We have a shared vision of helping merchants unlock growth by offering an exceptional consumer experience that removes unnecessary friction in the checkout process. Together, we will also help merchants meet consumers' increasing demands on a convenient and personalised experience and thereby enable the merchants to compete more effectively and ultimately achieve their full potential. Based on our successful partnership in the US, we are now delighted to expand these joint efforts to additional markets."

