KINTO and Greater Than expand their collaboration in Japan

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KINTO, the leading new mobility initiative by Toyota and the insurtech Greater Than today announce that they will deepen its collaboration around solutions that will enhance the KINTO customer experience.

KINTO is Toyota's challenge for new mobility services and part of Toyota's global vision to develop into a mobility company by providing various services related to transportation to people worldwide. Toyota KINTO aims to give people the freedom to move, whenever they want, wherever they are, with a solution that is smart, easy to use and kind to the environment.

With the shared vision of providing flexible, customer-oriented and sustainable mobility services, Greater Than and KINTO have deepened their collaboration. A collaboration that began a year ago about a gamified loyalty program. Greater Than will now further develop and provide transparent, easy-to-understand and user-friendly solutions for KINTO in Japan.

"Our vision is to be the preferred service provider for every mobility need. For this purpose, we build our own roadmap because there is simply no predefined strategy. The collaboration with Greater Than suits us perfectly as both parties strive to use the latest technology to develop and distribute solutions that contribute a lot to a safer and cleaner road environment while providing a happy experience for the driver," says Mr. Yasuyuki Nunokawa, Office of the KINTO President, KINTO, Global.

"It is a great honor for us to deepen the partnership with KINTO, the world leading new mobility service provider that are at the forefront of digitization. The combination of their end users' knowledge and our technology enables us to jointly develop and launch the market's most appealing services and offerings," says Liselott Johansson, CEO at Greater Than

KINTO Global was founded in January 2019 as a joint venture of Toyota Financial Services (TSFC:66.6%) and Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Services (SMAS:33.4%). As the one global brand for all mobility services, KINTO would like to make the brand promise to provide Ever Better Mobility for All. A seamless experience of different modes of transport and payments, from car-sharing to flexible car subscriptions, to multimodal, for all needs and all abilities in one inclusive solution.

