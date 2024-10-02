Kigen unveils groundbreaking eIM solution for SGP.32 compatible with consumer eSIMs

The eIM is a principal component of the simplified architecture introduced by the new GSMA IoT eSIM specifications (SGP.32). The eIM plays a key role in managing the eUICCs and instructing to download a Profile from the SM-DP+ server.

Addressing the needs of efficient, sustainable IoT with eSIMs

The Kigen eIM addresses how compact and ultra-efficient eSIM management operations can be carried out for single-charge battery-powered devices. Kigen eIM supports innovative on-the-fly translation, ensuring that legacy SM-DP+ can be leveraged in cellular IoT deployments with indirect profile download. The Kigen eIM solution is also compatible with the latest Kigen Consumer eSIM OS, which includes other innovations such as in-factory profile provisioning, secure element functions, and intelligent device logic for seamless profile switching to prevent connectivity losses. All the Kigen eSIM OS features can be leveraged easily thanks to the Kigen device C-SDK, an embedded-C library enabling quick feature integration into devices.

Unified view with Kigen Pulse

To enhance user experience, Kigen provides this eIM with Kigen Pulse, a centralized console with a user-friendly and unified experience for managing all Kigen services, including all evolutions of Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP). With comprehensive Open API v3 Specifications and UI, customers can oversee all their eSIM assets remotely or integrate this holistic view into platforms of their own choice. This ensures post-deployment business continuity and avoids costly manual management for massive IoT deployments.

Tested and validated by the ecosystem

Kigen's eIM solution has undergone rigorous testing and has been adopted by leading partners like Particle. Integration is underway with 15 further prominent IoT customers.

The Kigen eIM is now available through flexible deployment options. It can be accessed as a fully managed service via Kigen's GSMA-accredited SAS-SM (Security Accreditation Scheme for Subscription Management) data centers or on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Starting in 2025, customers can also choose to self-manage deployments on their infrastructure. All deployment experiences are centralized under Kigen Pulse, supporting a seamless experience for geo-redundant deployments and hybrid-cloud use cases.

Additionally, GSMA SAS-UP (for UICC Production) certifications in Dublin, Ireland, and in Noida, India, underscore the security and robustness of Kigen's solution for Connectivity service providers and device manufacturers.

Vincent Korstanje, CEO at Kigen, remarked, "As eSIM technology evolves with SGP.32, it's clear that this future of IoT requires technological stewardship, starting now. To scale, eSIM profile downloads need to be efficient for power-limited devices, improve business continuity, and optimize the cost of profile operations. Kigen's eIM and accompanying tools empower the IoT ecosystem to get started immediately with confidence that the technology is resting on a robust, standardized, and interoperable foundation. We are learning through our early adopters how to break down barriers to drive for long-term growth, sustainability, and innovation that can benefit all."

Towards optimizing the cost of eSIMs at scale

Kigen is also committed to helping manufacturers combine the eIM with its In-Factory Profile Provisioning (IFPP) solution and Secure iSIM Package APIs. These combinations will be available on-demand in Kigen Pulse for customers by the end of 2024.

Kigen's team will be available to demo and discuss the use of this new eIM solution at Embedded World North America in Austin, Texas and at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2024. Kigen will host a public webinar on the 19th of November 2024 for a deep dive into how this eIM can support manufacturers and operators. Full details are available at https://kigen.com/eIM/

About Kigen

Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM and iSIM security-enabled IoT solutions built for scale. An Arm-founded company, Kigen flexibly empowers OEMs with security on leading IoT chipsets and modules and with the world's leading IoT and LPWAN connectivity providers in up to 200 countries. Our industry-leading SIM OS products enable over 2.5 billion SIMs and complement our GSMA-accredited Remote SIM provisioning secure service capabilities. Find out more at https://kigen.com/ or join our #FutureofSIM feed on LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/kigen/

