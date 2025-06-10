IoT Pioneer Kigen Secures Strategic Investment from Japan's SBI Group

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kigen, a global leader in eSIM and pioneer of integrated SIM (iSIM) security solutions, today announced a strategic investment from the SBI Group, one of Japan's largest financial services and investment groups. This latest investment joins existing backers Arm Holdings and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, marking a significant milestone in Kigen's mission to make cellular technology more accessible for device makers and secure for all. Kigen has spearheaded the industry's move to GSMA's new eSIM standard, now working with over 70 customers and trusted by all IoT module vendors. Its technology allows manufacturers to provision secure connectivity in just two minutes using state-of-the-art factory provisioning on any SIM form factor, shaving off months of complexity in product development. For its impact on the telecom industry, Kigen was named Startup of the Year 2024 by the Mobile Industry Awards.

The new funding will accelerate Kigen's global growth, particularly in industrial IoT, where demand for secure, scalable connectivity in critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and smart electronics is rising. This investment signals continued confidence in Kigen's vision for a secure, simplified digital future and its role in helping shape global eSIM standards.

"We are thrilled to welcome SBI Group as a strategic investor," said Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen. "Their support reinforces our belief that secure, scalable connectivity is no longer optional — it's foundational to the next era of innovation. As AI increasingly interacts with the physical world, security and trust become essential. Kigen is helping drive this shift at a critical time for industries like energy, logistics, and smart manufacturing."

Powering Industrial IoT and the Future of Physical AI

The adoption of eSIM technology, which enables cellular connectivity through secure components soldered or integrated into the device, is accelerating rapidly, especially in sectors like energy, manufacturing, logistics, and connected devices. These industries are under pressure to reduce complexity, scale globally, and increase security, all while enabling AI at the edge and transforming operations.

Kigen's technology simplifies how connected devices are deployed across regions, with single-SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) models that support global connectivity out of the box. The company's solutions are designed with security-first principles, helping customers meet strict regulatory requirements and supporting the rise of Physical AI—where artificial intelligence interacts seamlessly with the physical world.

A Proven Track Record in eSIM Innovation

Since its founding, Kigen has helped define the GSMA standards that underpin modern eSIM adoption.

Today, Kigen partners with leading device makers, manufacturers, mobile operators, and module vendors to bring eSIM-enabled products to market faster. The company's platform supports the lifecycle of eSIM — from provisioning to remote management — helping customers scale efficiently.

Expanding Reach with Strategic Support

The addition of SBI Group brings significant regional and strategic value. As one of Japan's most active technology investors in fintech and digital transformation, the SBI Group provides a strong foundation for expanding Kigen's presence in Asia, particularly with Japanese manufacturers and innovators looking to scale their IoT offerings.

"We believe Kigen's technology and leadership in eSIM represent a critical enabler for the future of connected devices," said Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director, Chairman, President & CEO of SBI Holdings. "As industries evolve toward more intelligent and autonomous systems, secure identity and global connectivity will become even more essential. We are proud to support Kigen's journey."

Looking Ahead

With new funding and strategic backing, Kigen will continue to invest in product development, expand partnerships, and grow its customer base across manufacturing, smart energy, and industrial automation. The company is also deepening its focus on enabling security and intelligence at the edge, which is central to unlocking new use cases in AI, robotics, and connected infrastructure.

Kigen's ambition remains clear: to make secure connectivity simple and scalable for every device, everywhere.

About Kigen

Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM and iSIM security-enabled IoT solutions built for scale. An Arm-founded company, Kigen flexibly empowers OEMs with security on leading IoT chipsets and modules and with the world's leading IoT and LPWAN connectivity providers with over 200 networks. Find out more at https://kigen.com/ or join our #FutureofSIM conversation on https://www.linkedin.com/company/kigen/

