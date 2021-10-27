Kia EV6 is crowned 2022 German Premium Car of the Year

The EV6 fought off competition from a series of contenders to take the top honor, with the innovative crossover, among others. A jury consisting of 20 automotive journalists evaluated new models with a base price of between 25,000 and 50,000 euros to determine the overall category winner.

"The EV6 is not only the first Kia based on our new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), it's also the first car that incorporates our new and bold Opposites United design philosophy as well as the all-new company logo," said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer at Hyundai Motor Group. "The EV6's emotional design, dynamic performance, impressive driving range and ultra-fast charging capabilities truly mark it out as something special. We are proud to receive the German Car of the Year's Premium award that acknowledges the brilliant work of our dynamic Kia team."

"It's fantastic to see the EV6 win the '2022 German Premium Car of the Year' award," said Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe. "While the first deliveries of our innovative electric crossover have only just begun, this honor is clear recognition that the EV6 is already setting new standards for driving range, performance, interior space and technology."

