Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song honored at 2025 Autocar Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation (Kia) President and CEO Ho Sung Song has been honored with the prestigious Issigonis Trophy at the 2025 Autocar Awards.

Named after the legendary automotive designer and inventor Sir Alec Issigonis, the Trophy is Autocar's most prestigious award. Presented annually, it recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the automotive industry through innovation, leadership and exceptional business performance.

Mark Tisshaw, Editor of Autocar, commented, "We're delighted to present Ho Sung Song with the Issigonis Trophy. We've been hugely impressed by the way Mr Song has led Kia and the success he has achieved for the company and its continued growth. He has championed great design and improved branding and confronted the challenge of electrification by making ever better and ever more desirable cars that are among the industry's very best."

On receiving the Issigonis Trophy, President Song remarked, "It is a great honor to receive this year's Issigonis Trophy. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Autocar team for this recognition — not just of me, but of the incredible Kia team worldwide, whose dedication and belief in our mission continue to drive the brand forward."

He continued, "Our commitment remains clear. To design with intention, to lead with responsibility, and to continue delivering experiences that inspire. We accept it with gratitude — and vow to keep pushing boundaries with purpose."

Kia under President Ho Sung Song's leadership

Since his appointment as President of Kia in 2020, President Song has led a successful transformation of the company. Under his leadership, Kia's mid- to long-term 'Plan S' strategy has progressively positioned the brand as a global leader in electrification and sustainable mobility solutions.

A key part of this transformation has been the global roll-out of Kia's new brand identity and the launch of an award-winning range of hybrid and electric vehicles. These include the Kia EV9, named World Car of the Year in 2024, and the EV3, which was awarded both World Car of the Year and UK Car of the Year in 2025.

Kia has also taken a pioneering approach to the commercial vehicle market with its revolutionary Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy, a core element of 'Plan S'. In 2024, Kia unveiled its PBV concept range at CES in Las Vegas and announced the development of a dedicated PBV factory in Korea. Built for business, Kia's first dedicated all electric commercial vehicle, the PV5, is planned to launch in global markets this year. Kia plans to sell 250,000 PBVs globally in 2030.

Prior to becoming President and CEO of Kia, Mr. Song held a range of leadership positions, including Head of Global Operations, President of Kia Motors Europe and Head of Kia Motors Corporation Export Planning Group.

Throughout this time, President Song has brought to bear his extensive experience across the automotive value chain as well as his expertise in overseas operations, leading Kia's successful transition throughout a period of significant change in the global automotive industry.

Kia EV3 named 'Best Electric Car'

The Kia EV3 was also named 'Best Electric Car' at the 2025 Autocar Awards. In an exceptionally competitive category, it stood out not only for its impressive 375-mile electric range and fast-charging capability, but also for delivering that performance in a compact, desirable and affordable package.

"The EV3 is the standout addition to the affordable electric car ranks in 2025. It not only extends the design appeal of the statement EV9 into the heart of the electric car market, but also brings with it compelling space and practicality, impressive rapid charging speed, excellent EV drivability and convincing electric range to the party — all for an appealing price," said Mark Tisshaw, Editor of Autocar.

He continued, "The EV3 is an electric car customers can afford and one that will really work for them. It's a cracking all-rounder, and very convincing."

Since its global debut last year, the EV3 has continued to build momentum in markets around the world. It has already received significant international recognition, including the 2025 World Car of the Year and Red Dot's prestigious 'Best of the Best' award. Notably in the UK, the EV3 has seen exceptional success — becoming the best-selling EV in the UK retail market in Q1 and earning the 2025 UK Car of the Year. These achievements follow in the footsteps of its larger sibling, the EV9, which swept the same awards in 2024.

President Song closed the evening by remarking, "The Kia EV3 being named 'Best Electric Car' at the 2025 Autocar Awards — along with its growing list of accolades — underscores Kia's commitment to innovation. With our Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy now underway, and a model lineup soon to span from the highly anticipated EV2 all the way up to the premium EV9, we're well positioned to lead the global shift to electrification."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718379/Photo__Kia_President_and_CEO_Ho_Sung_Song_honored_at_2025_Autocar_Awards.jpg