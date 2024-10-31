Karmak and Syncron partner to automate inventory planning process

New Syncron integration helps Karmak customers maximize parts availability and sales

CARLINVILLE, Ill., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karmak, a leader in business management solutions for the heavy-duty trucking industry, and Syncron, a global leader in intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) aftermarket solutions, today announced an integration that allows Karmak customers to seamlessly access Syncron's solutions. The new integration enables dealers and OEMs to automate inventory planning, optimize pricing strategies, reduce costs, and improve service levels—all from within Karmak Fusion.

Syncron's SLM platform uses AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to plan and predict parts service needs, maximize availability and minimize waste, and emissions because of unnecessary or rushed orders. It helps dealers and OEMs optimize their parts & service departments, enabling increased customer satisfaction, user automation, & operational profitability.

"Karmak has long been in the business of helping its customers move faster and this integration with Syncron sees us continuing to deliver on that goal" said Craig Grade, Director of Integrations at Karmak.

"Our pre-integrated solution with Karmak lets heavy-duty truck dealers and OEMs quickly streamline their operations, and free up valuable time and resources to focus on customer service and business growth," said Nate Corder, VP of Sales at Syncron. "This is especially critical as the service parts industry faces a significant workforce shortage and evolving customer expectations, making efficiency and automation key drivers of success."

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to Servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit www.syncron.com.

About Karmak

For over 40 years, Karmak has been a leading provider of business management solutions for the heavy-duty trucking industry. Karmak supports thousands of locations worldwide, including full-service truck dealerships, trailer dealerships, service shops, aftermarket distributors, lease/rental businesses, and more, ensuring their success through innovative technology and dedicated service with a focus on integrity. To learn more, visit Karmak.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544999/Syncron_logo.jpg