Kanazawa University research: The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) at Kanazawa University is organizing the 4th NanoLSI Symposium on 26 and 27 November 2020
17 Nov, 2020, 14:33 GMT
KANAZAWA, Japan, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th NanoLSI Symposium will be a virtual meeting covering bio-imaging, sensing, and manipulation for medical science. The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) was established in 2017 as part of the World Premier International Research Center Initiative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.
Symposium website
https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/4th-sympo/
Flyer
https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/NanoLSI_symposium_2020.jpg
Program details
https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/program.pdf
Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) aims to acquire a fundamental understanding of various life phenomena, such as development, disease, and aging at the nano-level through transdisciplinary research of Nanometrology, Life Science, Supramolecular Chemistry, and Computational Science.
To further develop interdisciplinary research, the WPI-NanoLSI has organized annual international symposia to build new collaborative relationships with researchers across the world.
This year's fourth symposium will be held online because of restrictions to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To facilitate research exchange that is only possible through online, the WPI-NanoLSI has invited prominent researchers from Europe, North America, and Asia to give talks during the symposium, where each session is scheduled according to the local times of the speakers.
This is an excellent opportunity to gain valuable insights into the latest research findings in bio-imaging, sensing, and manipulation for medical science.
Details
Date: 26 -27 November 2020
Format: Virtual conference (via Zoom) that is free of charge
Timetable
Thursday 26 November
07:40 – 07:50 (JST) Opening remarks
08:00 – 10:00 (JST) 1st session
Molecular and cellular dynamics in biological regulation and regenerative medicine
Chair: Prof. Kunio MATSUMOTO/ NanoLSI/CRI
Speakers: Prof. Simon SCHEURING/ Weill Cornell Medicine
Assoc. Prof. Yusuke MIYANARI/ NanoLSI/CRI
Prof. Kenneth S. Zaret/ University of Pennsylvania
Prof. Takanori TAKEBE/ Tokyo Medical and Dental University
10:00 – 11:00 (JST). Virtual poster session
*Need Separate registration. Please see website
13:30 – 15:30 (JST) 2nd session
Chemistry-Driven Challenges: from Molecule to Nano/Microscale
Chair: Assoc.Prof. Satoshi ARAI/ NanoLSI
Speakers: Prof. Tomoki OGOSHI/ Kyoto University
Assoc. Prof. Toshinori FUJIE/ Tokyo Institute of Technology
Assoc. Prof. Etsuo SUSAKI/ The University of Tokyo
Prof. Susumu KITAGAWA/ Kyoto University
15:30 – 16:00 (JST) Video session #1
17:00 – 19:00 (JST) 3rd session
Nano-scale approaches to physiological and pathological phenomena
Chair: Prof. Toshio ANDO/ NanoLSI
Speakers: Dr. Nobuo NODA/ Institute of Microbial Chemistry
Prof. Noriyuki KODERA/ NanoLSI
Assoc. Prof. Shinji WATANABE/ NanoLSI
Prof. Victor SHAHIN/ University of Münster
19:00 – 19:30 (JST) Video session #2
Friday 27 November
10:00 – 12:00 (JST) 4th session
Imaging approaches to explore cancer biology
Chair: Prof. Masanobu OSHIMA/ NanoLSI/CRI
Speakers: Asst. Prof. Keehoon JUNG/Seoul National University College of Medicine
Prof. Takeshi IMAMURA/ Ehime University
Asst. Prof. Ann-Marie CHACKO/ Duke-NUS Medical School
Prof. Masanobu OSHIMA/ NanoLSI/CRI
12:00 – 12:05 (JST) Closing remarks
Further information
About WPI nanoLSI Kanazawa University
Hiroe Yoneda
Vice Director of Public Affairs
WPI Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)
Kanazawa University
Kakuma-machi, Kanazawa 920-1192, Japan
Email: nanolsi-office@adm.kanazawa-u.ac.jp
Tel: +81 (76) 234-4550
About Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)
https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/
Nano Life Science Institute (NanoLSI), Kanazawa University is a research center established in 2017 as part of the World Premier International Research Center Initiative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. The objective of this initiative is to form world-tier research centers. NanoLSI combines the foremost knowledge of bio-scanning probe microscopy to establish 'nano-endoscopic techniques' to directly image, analyze, and manipulate biomolecules for insights into mechanisms governing life phenomena such as diseases.
About Kanazawa University
http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/
As the leading comprehensive university on the Sea of Japan coast, Kanazawa University has contributed greatly to higher education and academic research in Japan since it was founded in 1949. The University has three colleges and 17 schools offering courses in subjects that include medicine, computer engineering, and humanities.
The University is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan in Kanazawa – a city rich in history and culture. The city of Kanazawa has a highly respected intellectual profile since the time of the fiefdom (1598-1867). Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi for its approximately 10,200 students including 600 from overseas.
