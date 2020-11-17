Kanazawa University research: The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) at Kanazawa University is organizing the 4th NanoLSI Symposium on 26 and 27 November 2020

KANAZAWA, Japan, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th NanoLSI Symposium will be a virtual meeting covering bio-imaging, sensing, and manipulation for medical science. The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) was established in 2017 as part of the World Premier International Research Center Initiative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) aims to acquire a fundamental understanding of various life phenomena, such as development, disease, and aging at the nano-level through transdisciplinary research of Nanometrology, Life Science, Supramolecular Chemistry, and Computational Science.

To further develop interdisciplinary research, the WPI-NanoLSI has organized annual international symposia to build new collaborative relationships with researchers across the world.

This year's fourth symposium will be held online because of restrictions to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To facilitate research exchange that is only possible through online, the WPI-NanoLSI has invited prominent researchers from Europe, North America, and Asia to give talks during the symposium, where each session is scheduled according to the local times of the speakers.

This is an excellent opportunity to gain valuable insights into the latest research findings in bio-imaging, sensing, and manipulation for medical science.

Details

Date: 26 -27 November 2020

Format: Virtual conference (via Zoom) that is free of charge

Timetable

Thursday 26 November

07:40 – 07:50 (JST) Opening remarks

08:00 – 10:00 (JST) 1st session

Molecular and cellular dynamics in biological regulation and regenerative medicine

Chair: Prof. Kunio MATSUMOTO/ NanoLSI/CRI

Speakers: Prof. Simon SCHEURING/ Weill Cornell Medicine

Assoc. Prof. Yusuke MIYANARI/ NanoLSI/CRI

Prof. Kenneth S. Zaret/ University of Pennsylvania

Prof. Takanori TAKEBE/ Tokyo Medical and Dental University

10:00 – 11:00 (JST). Virtual poster session

13:30 – 15:30 (JST) 2nd session

Chemistry-Driven Challenges: from Molecule to Nano/Microscale

Chair: Assoc.Prof. Satoshi ARAI/ NanoLSI

Speakers: Prof. Tomoki OGOSHI/ Kyoto University

Assoc. Prof. Toshinori FUJIE/ Tokyo Institute of Technology

Assoc. Prof. Etsuo SUSAKI/ The University of Tokyo

Prof. Susumu KITAGAWA/ Kyoto University

15:30 – 16:00 (JST) Video session #1

17:00 – 19:00 (JST) 3rd session

Nano-scale approaches to physiological and pathological phenomena

Chair: Prof. Toshio ANDO/ NanoLSI

Speakers: Dr. Nobuo NODA/ Institute of Microbial Chemistry

Prof. Noriyuki KODERA/ NanoLSI

Assoc. Prof. Shinji WATANABE/ NanoLSI

Prof. Victor SHAHIN/ University of Münster

19:00 – 19:30 (JST) Video session #2

Friday 27 November

10:00 – 12:00 (JST) 4th session

Imaging approaches to explore cancer biology

Chair: Prof. Masanobu OSHIMA/ NanoLSI/CRI

Speakers: Asst. Prof. Keehoon JUNG/Seoul National University College of Medicine

Prof. Takeshi IMAMURA/ Ehime University

Asst. Prof. Ann-Marie CHACKO/ Duke-NUS Medical School

Prof. Masanobu OSHIMA/ NanoLSI/CRI

12:00 – 12:05 (JST) Closing remarks

About Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/

Nano Life Science Institute (NanoLSI), Kanazawa University is a research center established in 2017 as part of the World Premier International Research Center Initiative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. The objective of this initiative is to form world-tier research centers. NanoLSI combines the foremost knowledge of bio-scanning probe microscopy to establish 'nano-endoscopic techniques' to directly image, analyze, and manipulate biomolecules for insights into mechanisms governing life phenomena such as diseases.

About Kanazawa University

http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/

As the leading comprehensive university on the Sea of Japan coast, Kanazawa University has contributed greatly to higher education and academic research in Japan since it was founded in 1949. The University has three colleges and 17 schools offering courses in subjects that include medicine, computer engineering, and humanities.

The University is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan in Kanazawa – a city rich in history and culture. The city of Kanazawa has a highly respected intellectual profile since the time of the fiefdom (1598-1867). Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi for its approximately 10,200 students including 600 from overseas.

