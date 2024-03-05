Kamux to partner with Beely in Finland

Kamux Corporation, Press release, 5.3.2024 at 12:00

ESPOO, Finland, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux has signed a partnership agreement with Beely, a Finnish company that offers cars as a subscription. The partnership that will launch in Finland in March will diversify Kamux's service offering as it brings a large part of Kamux Finland's cars available to consumers also via Beely's subscription-based service. In addition to a new sales channel, the partnership gives Kamux access to cars that are returned to Beely.

Beely is a Finnish company that was founded in 2019 and that offers cars as a service for a fixed monthly price. Beely's range consists of partner-owned cars with a mileage of less than 100,000 kilometers. Consumers choose the car and contract period that suits them from Beely's online service, as well as the additional services they want. The car will be delivered to their home, or they can pick it up at a partner company's showroom, such as Kamux.

"With the Kamux cooperation, our car selection will increase significantly, by more than 50 percent, and we will be able to serve our customers even better across Finland," says Pertti Pigg, CEO of Beely.

"We always strive to find each customer the car solution that best fits their needs. With the Beely partnership, that we are now starting, we can offer a flexible option for situations where owning a car is not an option," says Jani Koivu, Managing Director for Kamux Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Jani Koivu, Managing Director, Kamux Finland, jani.koivu@kamux.fi

