Kamux Group Management Team Will Be Renewed and Strengthened

HELSINKI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The composition and responsibilities of Kamux Corporation's Group Management Team will be renewed and strengthened to support the implementation of the updated strategy announced in March 2021. The strategic growth objective and internationalization require a new composition and expertise in the Group Management Team.

The work of the Group Management Team will be re-organised, and in addition to the previously announced, there will be three new members. At the same time, Kamux has appointed Martin Verrelli as Country Director for Germany and Juha Saarinen as Group Purchasing Director.

"The composition of the Group Management Team has been aligned with our strategy, with a particular emphasis on international business and purchasing expertise. I am very pleased with our Management Team, which has been strengthened with top talent, all with strong experience and expertise," says CEO Juha Kalliokoski.

The changes will be effective immediately and as soon as the new members of the Management Team will take up their duties.

Kamux Group Management Team will consist of the following members:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO

Marko Lehtonen, Finance, Risks, IR&Communications and Legal

Jani Koivu, Country Director Finland, will start on February 1, 2022

Kerim Nielsen, Country Director Sweden

Martin Verrelli, Country Director Germany, will start on July 1, 2022 the latest

Juha Saarinen, Purchasing, Logistics and HUB, will start on April 1, 2022 the latest

Mikki Inkeroinen, Marketing, Digital, Customer Channels and IT

Marjo Nurmi, People, Culture and Sustainability

Vesa Uotila, Strategy, Innovations, Data and Analytics

Martin Verrelli (b. 1970) Diploma in Economics

Martin Verrelli has a successful and long career in the industry. He has over 20 years of strong experience in management positions in automotive business in Germany and internationally, in Volkswagen, VW Group and AUTOonline, among others. He joins Kamux Germany as Country Director and Managing Director of Kamux Auto Gmbh from his current position as Managing Director of Carnext Germany.

Juha Saarinen (b. 1974) M.Sc. (Tech)

Juha Saarinen has versatile and long experience in purchasing, logistics and supply chains in industrial businesses, at Nokia and Kone, among others. Saarinen joins Kamux Group as Chief Purchasing Director from his current position as Vice President of Indirect Procurement at Metso Outotec. Purchasing and procurement more broadly is an important success factor for Kamux, and its role is extremely important for the company. Saarinen has a versatile international experience and strong process expertise.

Kamux Corporation

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

