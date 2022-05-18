Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release / Flagging Release, 18.5.2022 at 14:15

Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Kamux Corporation has received on May 17, 2022 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA"), according to which the total holding of funds (Swedbank Robur Nordenfond ja Swedbank Robur Småbolagsfond Norden) managed by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB (Sundbyberg, Sweden) in Kamux Corporation shares and votes has decreased below five (5) percent on May 16, 2022. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was disposal of shares or voting rights.

Total positions of funds (Swedbank Robur Nordenfond and Swedbank Robur Småbolagsfond Norden) managed by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB subject to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 4.38% 40,017,420 Position of previous notification 6.72%



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights





Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares



ISIN-code



FI4000206750



Direct (SMA 9:5) 1,750,793 4.38% Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 0 0% A TOTAL 1,750,793 4.38%

For further information, please contact:

Head of Communications & IR, Katariina Hietaranta, tel. +358 50 5576765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

