Kamux Continues to Expand in Sweden - Showroom no. 18 to be Opened in Halmstad

HELSINKI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, is continuing its strong growth. Kamux is further expanding its operations in Sweden by opening a new showroom in Halmstad during the autumn in 2019.

Increasingly dense showroom network

"The Halmstad showroom will be located only 70 kilometres from Kamux's Varberg showroom and about 80 kilometres from our Helsingborg showroom. I am happy that our showroom network is growing and that we can serve customers all over Sweden offering a wide-ranging selection of used cars for different needs," says Robin Toss, Swedish Country Director.

Halmstad is a coastal city and transport hub with over 100,000 inhabitants. Kamux's showroom will be located in a vivid retail area within an easy reach for customers. The number of cars in the Halmstad showroom will be about 80 but obviously the whole Kamux's car stock of over 1 000 cars is available for customers regardless of where or how they choose to do business, and Kamux does home delivery as well.

Brisk expansion pace in Sweden

"We have a brisk pace in our expansion in Sweden. We opened two showrooms during the fourth quartal in 2018, and we opened two new showrooms during the first quartal in 2019. We have recently published a new showroom opening in Helsingborg, and now Halmstad. I am excited about our expansion, and thank you for our growth belongs to our customers for placing their trust in us," says Olli Kilpi, Director of International Business.

Creating new jobs

"Hiring locally is important to us. The expansion and new showroom launch will result in the creation of four new full-time jobs. Kamux has a unique training programme where new employees will have the opportunity to learn the profession and customer service skills. Recruiting for Halmstad has started. The right attitude is key, so previous experience in car sales is not essential," says Robin Toss, Swedish Country Director.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 48 car showrooms in Finland, sixteen in Sweden and four in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 200,000 used cars, of which 46,596 were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

