HELSINKI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation Press release April 21, 2022 at 09:00 (EET)

Kamux continues its international expansion - 24th showroom in Sweden to be opened in Kalmar

Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, continues to grow internationally and opens a new showroom in Kalmar, Sweden in September 2022.

"In line with its strategy, Kamux is striving for strong growth. The new store will strengthen our network of showrooms in Sweden. The new showroom can accommodate approximately 150 cars and employs 7-8 people. We are excited to open the first store within the Kalmar area," says Kerim Nielsen, Kamux's Country Director in Sweden.

With its 71,000 inhabitants Kalmar is one of the oldest towns in Sweden. It is located on the East coast close to Sweden's second largest island Öland. The new store will be conveniently located only a short distance from Kamux stores in Växjö (100 km) and Karlskrona (85 km).

The comprehensive network of retail stores is an excellent support for our efficient cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores. At the same time, it enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels.

"The new showroom will be located in Dokumentvägen on the western side of Kalmar which is a fast-growing area with many other businesses. There are also other car dealerships in the area, which increases competition in a positive way," Kerim Nielsen adds.

For more information:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kerim Nielsen, Kamux Sweden, Country Director, tel. +46 72 467 5677

Tina Dahl, Kamux Sweden, communications, tel. +46 70 325 01 21

ir@kamux.fi

www.kamux.com

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

