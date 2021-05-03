Kamux builds processing centre and showroom in Oulu - strategic real estate investment to boost growth goals

HELSINKI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Kamux has traditionally operated in rental properties, but as we announced on Capital Markets Day in March, in future Kamux may also own properties in accordance with our strategy. A car processing centre serving the Nothern Finland will be built on the future property owned by Kamux in Oulu, and it will also combine our current Oulu commercial vehicle showroom and Oulu Rusko passenger car showroom under one roof," says Juha Kalliokoski, CEO of Kamux.

The processing centre will enable efficient and more accurate handling of cars, such as inspections, repairs, sales preparations and logistics.

"The industrialisation of processes will serve customers, providing a wider selection and comprehensive and high quality car information, which helps build transparency and trust. We will offer our customers a selection of approximately 300 cars in the Oulu showroom and Kamux's total selection of approximately 5,000 cars," says Kalliokoski.

The future Oulunportti property will be 4,000 m2 in size and is due to be completed in early 2022.

"According to IFRS 16, ownership of a property does not significantly increase the balance sheet compared to a leased property. The amount of Oulunportti's real estate investment is approximately EUR 5 million. Property ownership is not an end in itself; it serves our strategic goals and growth ambition. Investing in the processing centre enables the long-term development of operations in accordance with our strategic priorities," says CFO Marko Lehtonen.

