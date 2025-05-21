Juice Testing Market worth $1.28 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The juice testing market is estimated at USD 0.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The juice testing market is experiencing steady growth due to rising consumer awareness about food safety, increasing incidences of contamination, and strict global regulatory standards. Manufacturers are adopting advanced testing methods to ensure product quality, prevent health risks, and maintain brand reputation. The demand for testing has also been driven by the expanding juice industry, with product launches and innovations requiring rigorous safety evaluations. Additionally, growing health consciousness and preference for natural beverages have increased scrutiny of juice ingredients and processing methods. These factors collectively drive the need for comprehensive testing solutions across microbial, chemical, and sensory parameters.

By test type, the chemical testing segment holds a significant market share in the global juice testing market.

Chemical testing holds a significant share of the juice testing market, driven by its vital role in verifying product composition, safety, and regulatory compliance. Producers routinely rely on chemical analyses -acidity, preservative levels, and contaminant screening to ensure consistency, prevent spoilage, and meet labeling requirements. Stricter food safety regulations worldwide have heightened the demand for advanced chemical testing methods like chromatography and spectrometry, enabling precise detection of pesticides, heavy metals, and artificial additives. Additionally, growing consumer interest in clean-label and functional juices has spurred investments in additive monitoring. Technological advances that streamline workflows and lower per-sample costs further support the segment's growth, making chemical testing indispensable for juice manufacturers seeking quality assurance and market differentiation.

By product type, the mixed juice segment holds a significant market share in the juice testing market.

Mixed juices hold a significant share in the juice testing market due to their rising popularity among health-conscious consumers seeking diverse nutritional profiles from combined fruit and vegetable blends. The complexity of ingredients in mixed juices necessitates rigorous testing to ensure product safety, accurate labeling, and shelf-life stability, driving demand for advanced testing solutions. Growth is fueled by increasing consumer preference for innovative flavor combinations and functional beverages, especially in urban markets. As clean-label and organic trends gain traction, manufacturers are investing more in quality assurance, further expanding the need for comprehensive juice testing. Future opportunities lie in the development of rapid testing technologies, AI-driven quality analysis, and tailored testing protocols for plant-based nutrient blends. Additionally, regulatory tightening in export markets will encourage producers to enhance testing compliance, making mixed juices a sustained contributor to the expansion of the juice testing market globally.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the juice testing market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the fruit juice testing market, driven by rising health awareness, expanding urban populations, and increasing consumption of packaged beverages. Rapid industrialization, coupled with growing regulatory scrutiny on food safety, is pushing manufacturers to adopt stringent quality control measures. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing a surge in demand for both domestic and export-quality juices, fueling the need for comprehensive testing protocols. Moreover, the presence of emerging testing labs, technological advancements, and government initiatives supporting food safety standards are creating favorable conditions for market expansion. As consumer demand for safe, high-quality juice products grows, the region is set to see sustained momentum in juice testing solutions.

The report profiles key players such as Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland), ALS (Australia), Intertek Group plc (UK), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (France), Certified Group (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Symbio Labs (Australia), Alfa Chemistry (US), FoodChain ID (US), AGQ Labs (Spain), Tentamus (Germany), LAUDA DR. R. WOBSER GMBH & CO. KG (Germany), Centre Testing International (China), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).

