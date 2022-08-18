Jovem Pan expands its digital footprint through FAST, with Amagi and AD Digital

The Brazilian content provider has opted for Amagi's cloud solutions to supercharge the growth of its content in local and international markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced a partnership with one of the leading Brazilian content providers, Jovem Pan, to set up and grow their presence on Free Ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms. Using Amagi's FAST distribution services, the communication group will deliver its content to Brazilian consumers on third-party FAST platforms locally and internationally, as well as their owned and operated platform.

With news, sports, and entertainment as the three core pillars of its content portfolio, Jovem Pan has been entertaining and informing Brazilian viewers for over 80 years. They have a strong presence on Pay TV, radio, and on-demand OTT streaming platforms. The growth of digital consumption in Brazil has prompted the content provider to expand its digital footprint with Amagi and AD Digital - a prominent solution integrator, service provider and a key sales partner to Amagi in Latin America.

"We have been following Jovem Pan's journey towards digital convergence since 2018. It's touching to see how far the group has come since then, with new initiatives inside and outside the digital universe," comments Daniela Souza, SVP from AD Digital. "We're happy to be part of another chapter of this history that is being constructed over the years, especially side by side with partners such as Amagi and Jovem Pan."

Through the partnership, Jovem Pan will employ the advanced broadcast-grade channel playout services of Amagi CLOUDPORT which also includes advanced graphics capabilities and powerful HTML5 graphics rendering. They will also leverage the high-quality, low latency live transmission capabilities of Amagi's live orchestration solution, Amagi LIVE. Additionally, Jovem Pan has opted to maximize their success on FAST by employing Amagi's CTV content and ad marketplace - a solution that facilitates a winning synergy between content owners, advertisers, and streaming platforms.

"We are uncompromising in our commitment to offering quality content to our consumers. To do that in the digital age, we need strong technology partners with deep technical expertise and market insights. Amagi is a known global leader in FAST, and AD Digital has been with us since the beginning. Together, they have helped us scale up our FAST presence, and delight viewers within and outside of our country," said Roberto Araujo, CEO, Jovem Pan Group.

"A brand with a strong legacy like Jovem Pan deserves to have their content reaching audiences in every part of the world," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder, Amagi. "It has, once again, been a privilege for Amagi to engage with another great content provider, with a strong commitment to excellence. Our solutions have helped Jovem Pan enhance the quality of their content display and expand their reach, engagement, and revenues. We look forward to seeing them grow and become a global powerhouse."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cinedigm, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.

About Jovem Pan

Jovem Pan is one of the most traditional media groups in Brazil, with 80 years of history. They have 120 radio stations, a cable TV channel and digital distribution through both YouTube channels and a proprietary platform, Panflix. With a reach of more than 50 million people monthly, on different platforms, Jovem Pan Group is a reference in the production of multiplatform content in the pillars of news, entertainment, and sports.

About AD Digital

AD Digital is a solutions integrator focused on co-creation and with over 27 years of experience in the Media and Entertainment market. Currently, the company prides itself on looking at the market with the lens of a larger media ecosystem, in which we are all inserted. When dealing with each customer, AD Digital focuses on the specifics of each one, understanding that every workflow requires a unique approach, regardless of complexity or size. In this way, AD's specialized team can extract the best from each solution and seek synergy between brands in each customer's ecosystem, helping them to get better results and optimize their investments.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

