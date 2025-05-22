Johnson & Johnson's IMAAVY Gets FDA Approval, Taking on Top Players in Myasthenia Gravis Market | DelveInsight

The FDA has approved Johnson & Johnson's anti-FcRn antibody, nipocalimab, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis. The drug will be sold under the brand name IMAAVY. This approval positions J&J to challenge leading competitors in the myasthenia gravis market, such as AstraZeneca, which markets the monoclonal antibodies SOLIRIS and ULTOMIRIS. J&J will also be competing with Argenx's VYVGART and UCB's RYSTIGGO and ZILBRYSQ.

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disorder in which antibodies disrupt the communication between nerves and muscles, resulting in skeletal muscle weakness. This weakness primarily affects voluntary muscles that control eye movement, facial expression, swallowing, and limb function. The condition is predominantly driven by autoantibodies targeting either the acetylcholine receptor (AChR-Ab) or a receptor-associated protein known as muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK-Ab).

According to DelveInsight's analysis, there were approximately 300,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of myasthenia gravis across the 7MM in 2024. This number is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period (2025–2034), with a projected CAGR.

The current myasthenia gravis therapeutics market mainly consists of symptomatic treatments such as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors like Mestinon. However, achieving full clinical remission with symptomatic therapy alone is challenging. As a result, immunosuppressive drugs are frequently introduced. First-line immunotherapy typically involves high-dose oral corticosteroids such as prednisone or prednisolone, which can induce a rapid response within 2 to 4 weeks.

To reduce reliance on steroids and improve long-term disease control, nonsteroidal immunosuppressants (NSISTs) are often used. These include antimetabolites (e.g., azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, methotrexate, and cyclophosphamide) and calcineurin inhibitors (e.g., tacrolimus and cyclosporine). While NSISTs may be used as standalone treatments, they usually take 6 to 9 months to produce noticeable effects.

Immunomodulatory therapies, including intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) and plasmapheresis (PLEX), are typically reserved for acute exacerbations or myasthenic crises. They are also employed as chronic treatments in patients who cannot tolerate or do not respond to standard immunosuppressants.

Although traditional immunosuppressive strategies can help manage symptoms, achieving long-term, stable remission remains difficult. Additionally, about 15% of patients are considered treatment-refractory, meaning they either fail to respond to or cannot tolerate multiple immunosuppressive options. These patients often face the dual challenge of persistent symptoms and the adverse effects of long-term immunosuppression.

The myasthenia gravis treatment market is well-established, with multiple approved drugs for myasthenia gravis, including SOLIRIS, ULTOMIRIS, RYSTIGGO, ZILBRYSQ, and VYVGART, among others. Alexion Pharmaceuticals' SOLIRIS is a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits complement protein C5, thereby blocking the formation of the terminal complement complex. This action helps reduce complement-driven hemolysis in PNH and thrombotic microangiopathy in aHUS. Although its exact mechanism in gMG and NMOSD is not fully known, it is believed to decrease complement complex accumulation. Between 2017 and 2023, SOLIRIS gained regulatory approvals in Japan, the US, and the EU for treating gMG, including pediatric indications in Japan.

ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab), also from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, is the first long-acting C5 inhibitor, offering rapid, complete, and sustained suppression of complement activity. It binds to C5, preventing its cleavage and subsequent formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9). ULTOMIRIS is effective in managing terminal complement-mediated hemolysis in PNH and thrombotic microangiopathy in aHUS. Although the precise mechanism in gMG and NMOSD remains unclear, it is thought to reduce complement deposition at the neuromuscular junction and block aquaporin-4 antibody-mediated complement activation. It received approvals from the US FDA, EMA, and Japan's PMDA in 2022.

UCB Biopharma's RYSTIGGO is a subcutaneously administered, humanized monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to the human neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). It received regulatory approval from the US FDA and Japan's PMDA in 2023, followed by the EC in January 2024.

ZILBRYSQ, also developed by UCB Biopharma, is the first once-daily subcutaneous peptide-based inhibitor specifically targeting complement protein C5. It works by blocking C5 cleavage and the formation of the terminal complement complex C5b-9. Although its precise action in gMG remains uncertain, it is thought to limit C5b-9 accumulation at the neuromuscular junction. ZILBRYSQ gained approval from the US FDA, EMA, and PMDA in 2023.

VYVGART, from Argenx, is a human IgG1 antibody fragment that targets FcRn, leading to a decrease in circulating IgG autoantibodies. It is the first FcRn blocker to receive regulatory approval. Argenx's VYVGART HYTRULO (also marketed as VYVDURA) combines efgartigimod alfa, an FcRn inhibitor, with hyaluronidase, an endoglycosidase, for treating adults with generalized myasthenia gravis. This formulation was approved by the US FDA and EMA in 2023 and by the PMDA in January 2024.

On April 30, 2025, the FDA approved Johnson & Johnson's nipocalimab, branded as IMAAVY, as a new therapy for gMG. This approval puts IMAAVY among the list of approved drugs for myasthenia gravis treatment. The approval, which J&J says encompasses the widest eligible patient population with gMG, includes individuals aged 12 and above who test positive for AChR or anti-muscle-specific kinase (MuSK) antibodies.

IMAAVY functions by inhibiting the FcRn protein, which plays a role in maintaining circulating IgG antibodies, key drivers in many autoimmune disorders. By blocking FcRn, IMAAVY significantly reduces harmful IgG autoantibodies while preserving the body's overall immune response, according to clinical data.

J&J sees broader potential for IMAAVY beyond gMG, believing its mechanism of action could apply across multiple autoimmune conditions due to IgG's involvement in various diseases. The FDA's decision followed results from the ongoing Phase III Vivacity-MG3 trial, which evaluates IMAAVY in combination with standard care versus placebo and standard care in 199 adult gMG patients, including 153 antibody-positive individuals.

Additionally, J&J is conducting a Phase II/III pediatric trial called Vibrance, where IMAAVY, combined with standard care, achieved its primary goal by reducing total serum IgG levels by 69% over 24 weeks. J&J acquired IMAAVY through its USD 6.5 billion acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in 2020, with the FcRn inhibitor myasthenia gravis serving as the centerpiece of that deal. The company is aiming for blockbuster status, forecasting peak annual sales of over USD 5 billion for the myasthenia gravis medication.

Myasthenia gravis pipeline possesses some drugs in mid- and late-stage development to be approved in the near future. The expected launch of myasthenia gravis treatment medications, such as Batoclimab (Immunovant Sciences GmbH), Descartes-08 (Cartesian Therapeutics), and others, are expected to further create a positive impact on the myasthenia gravis disease market.

Batoclimab is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit neonatal Fc receptors by blocking the interaction between FcRn and IgG, thereby promoting the breakdown of autoantibodies. It has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from both the US FDA and the EMA. In March 2025, Immunovant announced topline results from its Phase III trial evaluating batoclimab in patients with myasthenia gravis.

Descartes-08 represents the first RNA-engineered CAR T-cell (rCAR-T) therapy developed for autoimmune conditions. This therapy uses cytotoxic T-cells programmed to target and eliminate pathogenic plasma cells that produce autoantibodies. Created from a patient's own blood, Descartes-08 has also received ODD from the US FDA for treating myasthenia gravis. In December 2024, Cartesian Therapeutics shared encouraging updated findings from its Phase IIb study of Descartes-08 in myasthenia gravis. Furthermore, in January 2025, the FDA agreed to the company's Phase III AURORA trial design under a Special Protocol Assessment, with trial initiation planned for the first half of 2025.

The anticipated launch of these emerging myasthenia gravis treatments are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the myasthenia gravis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the myasthenia gravis market size in the 7MM is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2024 at a significant CAGR by 2034. According to DelveInsight's analysis, the myasthenia gravis market growth is anticipated with the introduction of emerging therapies, leading to an expansion in the myasthenia gravis market size throughout the forecast period (2025–2034). This anticipated myasthenia gravis market growth is driven by advancements in treatment options, greater healthcare access, and a rising myasthenia gravis prevalence, which together foster higher demand for innovative and effective therapies.

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled Myasthenia Gravis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 will help you to discover which myasthenia gravis treatment market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the country-specific myasthenia gravis treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The myasthenia gravis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis by MGFA Classification

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis by Antibody Serology

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM myasthenia gravis market. Highlights include:

10-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this myasthenia gravis market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the myasthenia gravis market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the myasthenia gravis therapeutic space.

