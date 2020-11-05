Joget Announces the Launch of "Tech for Humanity" Program

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc. today announced the " Tech for Humanity " Program to help nonprofits, NGOs, community programs and charity organizations meet their digitization goals.

The " Tech for Humanity " program stems from a commitment to put people and humanity first by enabling innovation and technology to be leveraged with agility. COVID-19 has created an unparalleled situation, but also provided an opportunity for the world to realize the importance of human centric approach. It also proves how human imagination, creativity and resourcefulness, when married with the right technology can resolve many complex challenges, can create out of the box solutions with nimbleness when most needed.

In consideration of how the current COVID-19 pandemic situation affects nonprofit organizations, NGOs and other charity organizations, Joget Inc. has launched a "Tech for Humanity" program. Any organization that purchased or purchases enterprise licenses for the Joget DX no-code/low-code platform will be able to donate free licenses to their choice of charity/NGO or nonprofit organization along with applications like "Employee Temperature Tracking App", "Travel Advisory Tracking","Remote Organization Management with Internal Service Request" and "Student Temperature Tracking for Schools" that they can leverage from Joget Marketplace at no cost.

"In this fast changing world with accelerated digital transformation needs for every organization, it is critical for those organizations who serve our community to digitally transform and gain efficiency. We are glad to be there to help and support them," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO Joget Inc.

"If there was ever a time where technology could help humanity it is certainly now! There is so much stress in the system: The Pandemic, the economy, social and political uncertainties. We the Business and Technology Solution Providers must rise to the occasion and do what it takes to help any and all organizations that are directly providing help to humanity! We are happy and honored to fulfill our commitment and partner with Joget in this awesome endeavor," said Parminder Sethi, President and CEO of Mokxa Technologies .

"Joget DX is an excellent low code development platform. Today, almost every organization in the world is undergoing digital transformation, community programs and charity organizations also need to cater to this trend. We are pleased to see this initiative from Joget to help and support these organizations," said Sean Feng, GM of Valuprosys Technology .

Joget Inc. and its global partners hope to extend their support to the community by enabling organizations to digitally transform themselves with agile and flexible applications to meet the challenges of these difficult times. For more information please visit Tech for Humanity .

About Joget Inc.

Joget Inc. is the developer of the Joget open source low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications for digital transformation across industries and countries. With thousands of downloads a month and 12,000+ community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

