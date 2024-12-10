Joget White Label Offering Empowers Digital Solutions Companies to Launch Their Own Branded Platforms

Accelerate Custom Digital Solutions with Joget AI-Powered White Label Platform

COLUMBIA, Md. , Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, the global innovator in next-generation enterprise application development, introduced its new White Label Solution, empowering digital solutions companies to create fully branded platforms tailored to their unique needs. By combining the power of low-code/no-code with cutting-edge generative AI , Joget White Label enables these digital solutions companies to deliver customized digital solutions faster and more efficiently, helping them stay ahead in today's competitive landscape.

Scaling Innovation with Joget White Label Solution

Joget White Label Solution is a game-changer for digital solutions companies looking to offer branded, scalable platforms to their customers or streamline internal operations. Built on a proven platform with over a decade of innovation, the White Label Solution provides:

Custom Branding: Fully customize the platform's design and functionality to reflect the company's brand identity, including the base platform to ensure a seamless customer experience.





Fully customize the platform's design and functionality to reflect the company's brand identity, including the base platform to ensure a seamless customer experience. IP Ownership: Own and manage the solutions created. Replicate variations and sell over and over again with license governance.





Own and manage the solutions created. Replicate variations and sell over and over again with license governance. Rapid Deployment: With generative AI capabilities and a drag-and-drop interface, digital solutions companies can quickly create solutions without extensive development cycles.





With capabilities and a drag-and-drop interface, digital solutions companies can quickly create solutions without extensive development cycles. Scalability : From startups to large enterprises, the Joget platform supports growth with enterprise-grade performance and the ability to handle high transaction volumes.





: From startups to large enterprises, the Joget platform supports growth with enterprise-grade performance and the ability to handle high transaction volumes. Cost Efficiency: Save time and money by leveraging Joget's pre-built tools and plugins , eliminating the need to develop software from scratch.

"Digital solutions companies today need more than off-the-shelf solutions; they need platforms that align with their brand and deliver value to their customers. Joget White Label Solution enables these companies to build their own branded platforms quickly and cost-effectively, so they can focus on driving innovation and growth," said Alex Dobson, Head of Growth of Joget.

Empowering Industry Expertise

Many digital solutions companies possess deep industry domain knowledge and unique insights that set them apart. With Joget, they can leverage these strengths, focusing on what they do best while accelerating the delivery of custom solutions that delight their customers.

By removing the complexities of traditional software development, Joget empowers digital solutions companies to channel their expertise into creating impactful, branded platforms faster and more efficiently.

Generative AI: Accelerating Innovation

One of the key features of the Joget platform is its integration of generative AI, which simplifies and accelerates the app development process even further. Organizations can:

Turn Ideas into Apps Instantly: By describing requirements in natural language, generative AI transforms concepts into functional app components within minutes.

Empower Non-Technical and Technical Teams: Joget's user-friendly interface and AI tools make app creation accessible to not just the non-technical, but technical staff alike, enabling digital solutions companies to expand their innovation capabilities.

Streamline Iteration: AI-generated apps are visually verifiable and immediately executable, allowing digital solutions companies to test, adjust, and perfect their solutions quickly.

Real-World Success with White Label Solution

Top global IT outsourcing firms and System Integrators (SI's) use Joget for their branded solutions.

An example of Joget's White Label Solution is the Hashgraph Application Studio (HAS) , a white-labeled platform built in collaboration with Hedera . HAS streamlines blockchain application development, helping businesses build solutions faster while promoting wider adoption of distributed ledger technology (DLT) .

This innovative platform highlights how Joget's White Label Solution can address specific industry needs with precision. By leveraging low-code/no-code capabilities, HAS allows developers to visually design and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) on Hedera's DLT, making blockchain technology more accessible and practical for businesses.

The transformation of Joget into HAS involves both visual customizations and functional enhancements, seamlessly integrated with Hedera's DLT. These improvements empower developers to create, test, and launch dApps with greater speed and simplicity, removing common barriers in blockchain application development.

What Users Are Saying About Joget

"Effortless customization with Joget: A look into its functionality. I am really impressed with Joget's versatility and ease of use. The platform made customizing business processes a breeze, and the support team was top-notch. It streamlined our operations and made managing projects much simpler." — Data and Analytics Manager, Energy and Utilities Industry.

Read the full review on Gartner Peer Insights .

"Joget has brilliant people on their team who are able to understand customer requirements quickly, provide suggestions and training, and integrate with third-party products. This allowed us to quickly develop and integrate with third-party products and evaluate Joget's suitability for the projects. —Product Manager, IT Services

Read the full review on Gartner Peer Insights .

Building Credibility with Global Standards

Joget's recent compliance with GovStack's software requirement standards underscores its capability to support and accelerate national digital transformation efforts for governments. This recognition highlights Joget's alignment with global standards, proving its ability to drive large-scale government initiatives effectively. This achievement further solidifies Joget's reputation as a trusted partner for driving digital transformation across sectors worldwide.

"This achievement reinforces Joget's position as a trusted partner for government transformation," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget. "From businesses to governments, we're proud to support organizations worldwide in achieving their digital goals."

To learn more about the Joget White Label Solution and how it can help digital solutions companies succeed in today's competitive digital age, visit Joget White Label or get a personalized demo .

Media Contact: pr@joget.com

About Joget

Joget Inc . offers a next-generation AI-powered open-source, no-code/low-code application development platform that simplifies digital innovation and governance, empowering everyone to create enterprise-grade applications with ease and speed.

Joget's DNA is rooted in flexibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and incorporating the latest innovations in GenAI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. Joget supports an organization's entire digital transformation journey, starting from simple citizen developer apps, and scaling up to sophisticated enterprise solutions built by fusion teams of business and IT.

Trusted by a diverse global range of customers, spanning startups to Fortune 500 and government, Joget is a trusted driver of digital transformation across multiple industries.

Visit www.joget.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Joget Inc , X @JogetWorkflow, or Facebook @jogetworkflow. Subscribe to our YouTube @jogetinc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991372/Joget_Logo.jpg