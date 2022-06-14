JLL Adopts Yardi Breeze Platform in Ireland

Dublin-based real estate company enhances operations with intuitive solution

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL, a Build to Rent real estate operator in Ireland, has chosen Yardi® Breeze Premier to manage its portfolio of residential apartments.

Yardi Breeze Premier will provide JLL with a simple cloud-based solution that allows the company to manage its assets from any device, streamline workflows and centralise communications with prospects, residents and operators.

"We reviewed multiple solutions to manage our residential portfolio in Ireland and Yardi Breeze stood out for its ease of use and great functionality," said Susan Downes, residential asset manager for JLL. "The platform will relieve the use of Excel and provide us with one source of data to better manage our operational processes."

"We are delighted to welcome JLL as one of our latest Breeze Premier clients in Ireland," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi®. "The platform is a great solution for small to medium sized portfolios to easily manage their operations. The innovative solution will improve their operational efficiency and help enhance business scalability."

About JLL

Headquartered in Dublin, JLL is a leading real estate provider that builds, occupies and invests in assets including industrial, commercial, retail and residential real estate. From tech startups to global firms, their clients span industries including banking, energy, healthcare, law, life sciences, manufacturing and technology. For more information visit jll.ie.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

