Jazeera Paints Distributes 1,100 Iftar Meals in Al-Jawf Province During Ramadan

The campaign started on Thursday 11th of Ramadan, the 12th of April 2022, and lasted until Saturday 15th of Ramadan, the 16th of April 2022. During the five days of the campaign, the volunteers were able to successfully distribute around 1,100 Iftar meals to the residents of the region, who were unable to reach their homes in time to break their fast with their families and loved ones. The camping located itself around the crucial areas in the region, in: Sinaiyah Al-Jawf, Dumah Al-Jandal, Al-Jawf Airport, Al-Suq, Bike Park, Al-Nakheel Park, and Al-Jawf main traffic lights (Shalhoub, Al-Hassoun, and Sinaiyah)