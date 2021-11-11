Jani Koivu appointed as Kamux's Country Director for Finland and as Member of the Group Management Team of Kamux Corporation

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux has appointed Jani Koivu (b. 1977, MSc, Management and BA, European Economics & Management) as Kamux's Country Director for Finland and as Member of the Group Management Team of Kamux Corporation. Koivu will take up his duties on May 10, 2022 at the latest.

For the last six years, Koivu has been Managing Director of Tech Data Finland Oy and before that, he was Business Director for Mobile and Consumer Electronics in the same company, responsible for the Nordic and Baltic regions. During his career, he has also worked in various international sales management positions in both Finland and the UK.

"Koivu has strong experience in managing an international company in the Finnish market. In addition, he has been able to build profitable growth in his career. His solid sales management experience is also a strength that fits well together with Kamux's business," says CEO Juha Kalliokoski.

"As a company, Kamux has a superb growth story and also an ambitious strategy to accelerate growth. In Finland, the company has a leading position in used car sales, but there is still room for growth, which I find very motivating. I look forward to joining the company and building the company's future in Finland together with a team of talented people," says Jani Koivu.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

