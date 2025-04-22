Jackery to Present New HomePower 2000 Ultra Balcony Solar Plant at ees Europe 2025

LONDON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, Jackery unveils the latest generation of its DIY balcony power plant. From May 7 to 9, 2025, the company will showcase the HomePower 2000 Ultra at ees Europe 2025, located in Hall C2, Stand 250. This compact storage solution, featuring an integrated inverter, offers a cascadable system that delivers increased power, improved efficiency, and seamless integration into modern energy environments.

Smart, User-Friendly, Quickly Pays Off

With the HomePower 2000 Ultra, Jackery continues to evolve its plug-and-play concept for portable balcony power plants. The basic unit with a 2kWh LiFePO4 battery can be expanded with additional batteries up to 8kWh and offers a PV input power of up to 2800W. It supports PV input of up to 2800W and feeds up to 800W of AC power into the home grid, in line with Solar Package I regulations. Equipped with two independent MPPT inputs (each up to 2000W), it offers flexibility for pairing with both new and existing solar modules.

Under optimal conditions, it can generate up to 3360kWh of solar energy annually—translating to savings of up to €1,304 and a payback period of approximately two years.

Intelligent Control, Maximum Efficiency

Thanks to hybrid charging via grid and PV, the HomePower 2000 Ultra achieves a 0–80% charge in just 52 minutes. Its smart app leverages dynamic electricity pricing to automatically manage charging and discharging, helping households save even during cloudy periods.

When paired with Shelly smart meters, the system monitors home energy flow in real time, increasing self-consumption rates. Its high-precision monitoring detects even the smallest fluctuations in usage and responds in under a second. Additionally, its industry-leading low standby consumption of just 3W reduces overnight energy loss by up to 70% compared to conventional systems.

Early-Bird Offer

With the launch of the HomePower 2000 Ultra at ees Europe, Jackery underscores its strategic evolution. Under the new slogan, "Sustainable Power for Your Life," the brand is expanding from outdoor power solutions to a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable energy systems—serving needs from camping to home applications.

Pre-sales for the HomePower 2000 Ultra begin 7 May at an early-bird price of €899. Official sales and shipping start on 22 May with a RRP of €1,099.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667396/Jackery_HomePower_2000_Ultra.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618761/Jackery_Logo.jpg