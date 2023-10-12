Jackery Supports Moroccan Earthquake Victims with Lifesaving Mobile Solar Generators

Cooperation with International development and relief charity, Human Appeal, brings vital electricity supply to devastated mountain regions.

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most devastating earthquake of the last 100 years in Morocco with a magnitude of 6.8 has tragically taken the lives of thousands of people, with many more injured and countless villages, buildings, and roads destroyed. Following immediate aid and newly built emergency shelters, the focus has shifted to providing support for people's everyday lives and reconstruction before winter, with as little red tape as possible, with electricity playing a vital role. Jackery has stepped in to support aid organizations and people with power stations and solar generators, especially in the remote areas of the Atlas Mountains, where many small tent camps have been set up. To ensure that the aid arrives efficiently and quickly where it is needed, the leading American solar generator company is cooperating with Human Appeal, an international development and relief charity that is coordinating on-site aid operations. This initiative comes in light of the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction, which aims to raise awareness and promote actions to reduce the risks and impacts of disasters.

Human Appeal has worked tirelessly for over 30 years helping people in need in the fight against poverty in more than 20 countries. The international charity was able to reach the most affected areas south of Marrakech in less than 24 hours after the tragic earthquake happened to begin delivering humanitarian aid in the form of emergency relief and designing and implementing medium and long-term projects. Mohamed Dahabi, Director of Human Appeal in Spain, said, "A sustainable and continuous power source is vital in order to successfully achieve our goals of providing safe shelter to the most affected families and rebuilding medical and educational infrastructure."

"We were shocked by the news and images coming out of Morocco, so the decision to prioritize concrete aid was made rapidly. Electricity is a critical factor in addressing humanitarian challenges and restoring some sense of normality to daily life. As a leading global brand of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, providing power stations and solar generators was an obvious choice," said Ricky Ma, Head of Jackery EMEA. "In this sunny region, flexible solar panels and solar generators are a tangible help in offering fast and reliable power to people in remote areas. Our partnership with Human Appeal ensures that our aid goes directly to where it is needed most. Together, we are committed to bringing hope and support during this difficult time."

Through its Jackery Cares Program, the company supports individuals in need of help in numerous ways. As a partner of various aid organizations, including global humanitarian aid, relief, and development nongovernmental organization, International Rescue Committee (IRC), Jackery is committed to helping those in need worldwide through donations and the provision of solar power solutions.

