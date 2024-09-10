Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 and 240 V2 Earn Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability

Jackery's latest portable power stations recognized for their eco-friendly design and performance.

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery , a global leader in portable power stations and renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce that its recently launched Explorer 1000 V2 and Explorer 240 V2 have been awarded the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label in the UK, Germany, and other European countries. This recognition underscores Jackery's commitment to sustainability and delivering high-quality, eco-conscious products to consumers.

The Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label is awarded to products that meet rigorous sustainability standards, helping customers easily identify environmentally responsible choices. This achievement highlights the advanced capabilities of the Explorer 1000 V2 and 240 V2 and marks an important step in Jackery's mission to reduce its environmental impact.

Jackery Explorer 1000 V2

Launched last month, the Explorer 1000 V2 is designed for those who need powerful, versatile energy on the go. With a 1070 Wh capacity, this power station is perfect for powering a variety of devices, from laptops to small appliances. It features multiple output options, including AC outlets, USB-C, USB-A, and DC carports, providing flexibility and reliability. Paired with four SolarSaga 100W solar panels, it can be fully charged in 180 mins.The Explorer 1000 V2 also boasts an enhanced battery management system and faster charging with exclusive ChargeShield 2.0, making it an essential companion for extended outdoor adventures and home backup power.

Jackery Explorer 240 V2

The Explorer 240 V2 offers a more compact and portable solution, ideal for short trips and emergency power needs. Despite its smaller size, it provides 240 Wh of capacity and multiple output ports such as AC, USB, and DC, allowing users to charge several devices simultaneously. Lightweight and easy to carry, it's a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts needing reliable power in a portable package.

A Milestone in Sustainability

Earning the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label is part of Jackery's broader commitment to sustainability. Jackery has pioneered eco-friendly energy solutions, including solar generators with SolarSaga panels and reducing its carbon footprint through sustainable packaging and support for reforestation projects. These efforts reflect Jackery's mission to bring green energy to all. By choosing the Explorer 1000 V2 and 240 V2, consumers are investing in cutting-edge technology while supporting a brand dedicated to positive environmental impact.

