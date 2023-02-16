JACKERY LAUNCHES ITS NEWEST SOLAR GENERATOR 1500 PRO IN THE UK

A sustainable power pack with a highly efficient solar module and ultra-charging in two hours delivers 1800 watts of continuous power.

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the world's leading supplier of portable, environmentally friendly power solutions, has expanded its high-end Pro product family with the new Solar Generator 1500 Pro. It consists of the Power station Explorer 1500 Pro with 1512 kWh and the foldable solar panel SolarSaga 200W. Designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind, the mobile solution presented by the CES Innovation Award winner Jackery for countless applications is now available.

Ricky Ma, Head of Jackery Europe, said:

"The Solar Generator 1500 Pro is the perfect companion for environmentally conscious campers and outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for a versatile and complete product that meets all their energy needs."

The ultra-charging system of the 1500 Pro enables fast charging in just two hours with 230 volts from a socket. Alternatively, six Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar modules ensure a full battery just as quickly.

Secure power supply anytime, anywhere

The included weatherproof (IP 67) SolarSaga 200W solar module provides emission-free power without harming nature. It is quickly erected and thanks to IBC solar cells, it has a high efficiency of 25 per cent and generates up to 50 per cent more electricity than conventional models, even in poor light conditions.

Just like the other products in the Pro family, the 1500 Pro also proves to be particularly safe, shockproof, and fire-resistant. The new cooling system based on high-precision chips and independent sensors for real-time monitoring of various parts ensures improved heat dissipation of 30 per cent compared to previous models. Combined with the patented air duct concept, the temperature remains constant during operation.

In addition, the Explorer 1500 Pro has an intelligent battery management system (BMS). The 12 protective functions included in it effectively cover unexpected scenarios such as overcurrent, short circuit and overheating. This means additional security for users who prefer to spend their time with family and friends instead of constantly monitoring the device's status.

Seven ports with 1800 watts nominal or 3600 watts peak power

The Jackery 1500 Pro is lightweight and compact (38.4 x 26.9 x 30.75 cm) making it the ideal choice for powering on the go. At just 17 kilograms, it weighs around 20 per cent less than comparable products with a similar capacity. There are a corresponding number of connection options for electrical consumers on the front of the device: These include two USB-A 3.0 outputs with up to 18 W, two USB-C ports with Power Delivery with up to 100 W and a 12-volt socket. Next to it are two Schuko sockets for 230-volt devices. The 1500 Pro is always as quiet as a whisper when in operation at 46 decibels.

Cost and availability

The Jackery Solar Generator 1500 Pro will be on sale from February 16, 2023, for £1,499.00 for the Explorer 1500 Pro and 1500 Pro + Solar generator is £2,099.00. In addition to the power station itself (Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro), the scope of delivery includes a SolarSaga 200W solar panel, a car charging cable, an AC charging cable, two DC7909 to DC8020 plugs, as well as instructions for the power station and the solar module. The guarantee covers a period of five years.

In addition, early bird orders from February 16 to 22 can enjoy discounts of up to £110.00 on the official online shop uk.jackery.com and on Amazon. Anyone who orders the following week from February 23rd to 28th will receive a practical carrying case for the power station worth £99.00 free of charge.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold over 2 million units globally since 2018, with its products consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon.

