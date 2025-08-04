LONDON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery , a trusted name in portable power and solar energy solutions, is partnering with Beatbot , a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, to bring clean, cordless convenience to backyards and gardens across Europe.

Known for powering off-grid adventures, Jackery is now expanding its focus to everyday outdoor living. This new collaboration with Beatbot reflects a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability—highlighting how solar power can enhance leisure and lifestyle in family settings.

Jackery and Beatbot Join Forces to Empower Smarter, Greener Outdoor Living in Europe

"We're turning every backyard and swimming pool into smart, sustainable escapes. By teaming up with Jackery, we're showing how technology can simplify outdoor living so families can spend less time on chores and more time enjoying summer," said Edo Campos, Global PR Manager at Beatbot.

At the heart of the campaign are two standout products: the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2 , a powerful yet quiet energy solution that stores solar energy for anytime use, and the Beatbot AquaSense 2 series , a line of smart cordless pool-cleaning that keeps your pool sparkling clean —all without the need for fixed power outlets. Together, these technologies enable a seamless outdoor experience—from automated pool care to ambient lighting, music, and garden gatherings. Whether you're hosting a family BBQ or enjoying a relaxing swim, Jackery and Beatbot help users unplug from the grid while staying powered up.

This partnership also signals a growing trend: European families investing in smarter, cleaner outdoor living. By joining forces, Jackery and Beatbot aim to inspire more households to embrace solar-powered solutions that blend comfort, technology, and sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741910/Jackery_Beatbot_KV_DE_1920x600.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480234/Jackery_Logo.jpg