Jackery Launches Explorer 1000 v2 Power Station in Australia

Enhanced Technology, AI-Powered Battery Protection, and Emergency Supercharging Now Available

SYDNEY, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in portable power solutions, is bringing its latest innovation to Australia with the launch of the Explorer 1000 v2. This upgraded power station features advanced technology, AI-supported battery protection, and an emergency supercharging mode—offering Australians a compact yet powerful energy solution. To celebrate the launch on April 10, 2025, Jackery is offering exclusive early bird discounts.

Explorer 1000 v2: Compact, Powerful, and Built for Any Adventure

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is a next-generation LiFePO4 power station, now 20% smaller and 10% lighter than comparable 1 kWh models, weighing just 11kg with dimensions of 327 x 224 x 247 mm. Despite its compact size, it delivers an impressive 1070 Wh capacity and 1500W output, making it the ideal portable energy solution for camping, outdoor work, and emergency backup.

Equipped with six versatile output ports, including two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a 12V DC connection, the Explorer 1000 v2 powers multiple devices simultaneously. Its advanced GaN bi-directional inverter enables efficient charging and discharging without reducing battery lifespan.

The power station is powered by AI-supported ChargeShield™ 2.0 technology, ensuring maximum safety and extending battery life up to 4,000 cycles. In emergency situations, users can activate the app-controlled emergency mode, allowing the Explorer 1000 v2 to fully charge in just one hour. Alternatively, the battery-friendly fast charging mode completes a full charge in just 1.7 hours.

Additional standout features include whisper-quiet operation at just 22 decibels, a 20ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function, and a built-in SOS flashlight for added safety.

Availability & Exclusive Launch Offers

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 will be available for purchase in Australia starting April 10, 2025, exclusively through Jackery's Australian online store. To celebrate the launch, Jackery is offering limited-time discounts until April 30, 2025:

For more information, visit au.jackery.com.

Media enquiries:

Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

