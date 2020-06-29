J:COM and Plume® Partner to Distribute Advanced Smart Home Services to Cable Operators Throughout Japan

Agreements already in place with ten cable operators who will roll-out in 2020; first deployments with Chupicom Fureai, Chupicom Hiroshima, Imizu Cable Network and Kanazawa Cable in July

TOKYO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. ("J:COM"), Japan's largest cable TV operator serving more than 5.5 million subscribers, and Smart Home Services pioneer Plume, today announced an expanded partnership where J:COM will distribute Plume's platform to cable operators throughout Japan.

From today, Japanese cable operators now have the ability to offer the world's most advanced Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform for the smart home. Powered by cloud and AI technologies, Plume's CEM Platform enhances the subscriber's in-home Wi-Fi experience, while significantly reducing the service provider's operational costs. ZAQ Mesh Wi-Fi, Powered by Plume® combines intelligent back-end support tools and highly-personalized front-end consumer services.

J:COM will offer Plume's full suite of products, including Haystack™––Plume's intelligent suite of support services, tools and data dashboards––that provides unprecedented insight to enable service providers to manage subscribers more effectively. Plume's CEM Platform provides a comprehensive view of a subscriber's home network and enables customer support teams to rapidly identify and proactively resolve issues, as a result, customer satisfaction is significantly increased, while churn and support costs are dramatically reduced.

"Plume understands the critical needs, demands and challenges of today's smart homes and has become an established partner to ISPs, including cable operators, around the world," said Mr. Yusuke Ujimoto, Corporate Officer and GM, Business Innovation Unit at J:COM. "Cable operators across Japan are now empowered with the tools and technology they need to remain competitive and provide high-value services to their subscribers."

As part of Plume's CEM Platform, Japanese cable operators will also be able to offer HomePass® to their subscribers, an expanding suite of Smart Home Services that can be self-installed in minutes through the Plume App:

Plume Adaptive WiFi™ intelligently optimizes in-home networks to deliver flawless Internet-delivered services to every device

intelligently optimizes in-home networks to deliver flawless Internet-delivered services to device Advanced User Controls provide visibility into what's happening on a user's network, allowing them to set guest and child access controls, profiles, content filters, even pause the internet

provide visibility into what's happening on a user's network, allowing them to set guest and child access controls, profiles, content filters, even pause the internet AI Security™ detects and blocks potential security threats, customizes content access, and eliminates unwanted ads

detects and blocks potential security threats, customizes content access, and eliminates unwanted ads Plume Motion™ uses Wi-Fi-connected devices to provide whole-home awareness through motion detection

uses Wi-Fi-connected devices to provide whole-home awareness through motion detection SuperPod® Wi-Fi access points plug directly into power outlets and ensure reliable, whole-home Internet coverage

ZAQ Mesh Wi-Fi, Powered by Plume can be deployed and scaled rapidly, meaning that operators can be ready to deploy in less than 45 days. J:COM has already secured roll-outs with ten cable operators. Chupicom Fureai, Chupicom Hiroshima, Imizu Cable Network, Kanazawa Cable, will all deploy services in July, with Ichinoseki Cable Network, Katch Network, CableTV (Tochigi), Ina Cable Television, CRCC Media and Bay Communications Inc. following in the second half of 2020.

"We're excited to offer our subscribers a new level of speed, security, personalization and control in their homes," commented Mr. Hiroyuki Nakatani, Executive Managing Director, Chupicom Fureai. 'ZAQ Mesh Wi-Fi, Powered by Plume, is the perfect solution to complement our premium broadband offering and meet our commitment to attain the highest levels of customer satisfaction."

The expanded J:COM-Plume partnership follows the successful launch of J:COM Mesh Wi-Fi, Powered by Plume in October 2019. Today, the Plume Cloud manages more than 800 million devices in 16 million homes across the world.

"We're delighted to enable J:COM to develop its commercial operations and at the same time, further expand Plume's presence throughout Japan and Asia," commented Mr. Fahri Diner, Co-founder & CEO, Plume. "Today, in-home connectivity is at the forefront of every consumer's mind, and we believe that with self-install and contactless support at the heart of our offering, there is no better time for cable operators in Japan to delight their subscribers with a comprehensive smart home offering."

