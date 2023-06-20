ITE Hong Kong 2023 boosts sustainable Recovery with Record Attendances

HONG KONG, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE Hong Kong 2023, its third live edition since pandemic, was held successfully from June 15 to 18 in Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) with two trade and two public days.

59 participating countries and regions in and outside Asia! 499 exhibitors with 90% from abroad! Both its scale (14,000 SQM) and total number of visitors (62,000) doubled last year and back to around 80% pre-pandemic, reflecting pent-up demand strong but will it be sustainable?

With over 2,100 replies largely from ITE public visitors, a public survey in end April gave a positive answer! Held jointly by ITE organizer and Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, it found respondents will in the coming year: take 3 or more outbound holidays (40%); have no traveling planning (6%); and over two third spend more on traveling. More value destination attractiveness (86%) over price (77%)!

In fact, Hong Kong outbound travel has been rebounding strongly since this year, as residents made some 2.55 million departures between April 1 and 9, up 1.5 time that of January and 15 times over September last year.

Hong Kong, which often ranked World's 11th or 12th and Asia's 3rd or 4th largest source market by total spending on international travel, spent US$26.9 billion on outbound in pre-pandemic 2019. It is the hub of The Greater Bay Area (the Bay) which also include Shenzhen and Guangzhou. The Bay would have ranked World's 12th largest economy by GDP in 2018.

Regional visitors are back! ITE2023 drew 5,932 buyers and trade visitors, which doubled last year. Among them, 75% from Hong Kong, 16.4% from China (mainland) and 8.6% from overseas. By sectors, 40% from travel agents and 26% from MICE and corporations. Also, travel associations in several cities in the Bay sent visiting delegations. Public visitors totaled 55,925, up 80% over last year, with majority premium FIT.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd., ITE is strongly supported by Ministry of Culture & Tourism of China with Hong Kong Tourism Board etc. as Supporters. Held annually, ITE is Hong Kong's only travel fair.

ITE Hong Kong 2024 will be held from June 13 to June 16, 2024 at Halls 1 of HKCEC with two trade days and two public days.

