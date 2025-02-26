ITE Hong Kong 2025: Regional trade Premium FIT from Asian Major Markets

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Named MEGA EVENT by government, ITE Hong Kong 2025 will be held from June 12 to 15 with two days each for trade and public in five halls of HKCEC.

Asia's leading international travel fair, the annual ITE in 2025 comprises 39th ITE (Leisure) and 20th ITE MICE. ITE2024 utilized the same five halls as in 2019, also marking the 4th live edition since the COVID-19 pandemic. Its highly international exhibitors attract quality visitors.

Profile & behaviors of Premium FIT (including private group) who dominate Hong Kong Outbound and fill exhibition halls in public days of ITE Hong Kong

ITE2024 STATISTICS

515 Exhibitors (87% from overseas / outside Hong Kong )

(87% from overseas / outside ) 68 exhibiting countries & regions ( Asia 64% | non- Asia 36%)

( 64% | non- 36%) 7023 Buyers and Trade Visitors (Mainland China 28% | Overseas 18%)

(Mainland China 28% | Overseas 18%) 63027 Public Visitors (FIT 90%)

As for quality recovery, 2023 Hong Kong outbound spending recovered (84%) more than departures (77%), which was up 45% in 2024 to 104.7 million thus fully recovered. However, package tour recovered slower than market which by March 2024 below 50% and little growth for Christmas and New Year season.

Free Independent Travel (FIT) including private group becomes main recovery contributor! A major travel portal reported its Hong Kong clients doubled their summer bookings to Paris where held the Olympics in 2024; flied 1.7 times more and 3023 km longer than in 2023.

ITE's public visitors are in high quality! Its 2024 edition found 90% prefer FIT, and 60% increase travel spending, about 6600 visitors attended 77 seminars. Onsite visitors often book and made digital or mobile payment by scanning exhibitor's QR code for special offers.

Among ITE's trade visitors, 74% from the Greater Bay Area which includes Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou etc. had a combined GDP of US$ 1.97 trillion in 2023; By sector, 45% from travel agents & 28% from MICE & corporations.

A MICE survey by TKS and ILEA Asia Chapter in mid-2024 collected 131 replies found 19% have more post-pandemic outbound MICE activities; 29% same and 21% fewer; 30% higher per capita spending, 30% same and 15% lower.

ITE's B2B and B2C programs offer services ranging from buyers meeting, KOL networking, seminars, pre to post-show promotions. Sharing subsidy, ITE2025 offers Early Payment Discount and keep rental unchanged since 2019.

ITE is strongly supported by Ministry of Culture & Tourism of P.R. China with Hong Kong Tourism Board, Macao Government Tourism Office etc. as Supporters. For details, https://www.itehk.com or contact the organizer TKS via email travel@tkshk.com WhatsApp: +85269361271.

