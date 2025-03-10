ISLE 2025 Concludes with Great Numbers and New Trends: AI Empowering Smart Displays and System Integration, Ushering in a New Industry Ecosystem

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE 2025, Asia's largest exhibition for smart display and system integration, was successfully held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center (Shenzhen World) from March 7 to 9, 2025.

ISLE 2025 attracted over 220,000 visits from global professional buyers from 100+ countries. More than 1,000 online and onsite exhibitors showcased latest products and solutions in display and integrated system, spanning an exhibition area of 80,000 square meters.

AI Reshaping the Boundaries of the Display Industry

As one of the most transformative technologies of our time, AI is redefining application scenarios within the display industry. In the fields of smart conferencing, home theaters, commercial displays, educational and medical display solutions, hundreds of companies presented AI-powered products equipped with intelligent operating systems in ISLE 2025. These cutting-edge solutions align with emerging technological trends, optimizing smart display functionalities and enhancing user experiences.

Cross-Industry Synergy between Displays and AV Systems

At ISLE 2025, the fusion of visual presentation, sound and interaction was taken to new height. Exhibitors presented cutting-edge integrated system solutions through large-scale live shows and demonstrations. The 1000 square meter "YUE Glamour Gloshine" immersive visual show, was a thrilling and enriching experience for visitors. Seamless fusion and collaboration from dozens of branded exhibitors, like NovaStar's LED display control system and ARTSOUND's stage audio equipment, achieved precise synchronization between visuals and audio, and delivered a captivating, immersive sensory experience for audience.

Global Innovation with Differentiated Focus

Shenzhen, as China's hub for innovation and cutting-edge manufacturing, provided buyers unique advantages in finding tech-savvy suppliers. ISLE exhibitors were adopting differentiated strategies — leveraging high-brightness displays, energy-efficient designs, and intelligent interactive solutions — to expand their footprint in the international market.

ISLE Organizing Committee apprised 100 Excellent Products Awards among the tens of thousands of exhibits onsite, honoring those exhibitors pushed the boundaries of great performance, efficient maintenance, and eco friendliness.

The next session of ISLE will be held from March 6-8, 2026 in Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

