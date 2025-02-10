ISLE 2025 to Open on March 7: Global Innovation & Production Hub of LED Display & Integrated System

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE 2025, Asia's biggest exhibition of Smart Display & Integrated System, will take place at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (SHENZHEN WORLD) from March 7‐9, 2025.

Located in Shenzhen, renowned as the world's R&D and production hub for LED displays, as well as integrated system products, ISLE 2025 will host more than 1000 online and onsite exhibitors, with an exhibition area of 80000 square meters.

image ISLE 2025 exhibition hall layout

The three-day event will fully showcase the latest technologies and innovative achievements in professional fields such as display technology and supporting equipment, LED industry chain products, audio-video integration, and the integration and application of sound, light, and vision, highlighting innovations from leading brands like Leyard, Absen, Unilumin, LEDman, AOTO, LianTronics, BOE, Skyworth, Hisense, Novastar, Cedar, etc.

Gloshine, the rental giant, will present an eye-catching 1000 square meter "YUE Glamour Gloshine" live show for stage designers and systems integrators, with its ever-expanding range of LED displays, 3D naked-eye displays, transparent displays, LED spheres and 360° immersive displays.

With special zones for Micro-LED, Smart City Display, and Virtual Production, hundreds of new products will debut by manufacturers of LED displays (XR stages, small-pitch, transparent, floor, irregular and smart interactive screens); professional stage equipment, AV system; commercial display (VR/AR/MR and 3D applications); LED lighting; Audio-visual integration and application.

ISLE 2025 exhibition hall layout:

Display Technology & Associates, Integration of Light, Audio-visual & Communication (Hall 5)

Display Technology & System and Supporting Equipment (Halls 6, 7 & 8)

