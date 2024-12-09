IRIS Software Group unveils IRIS Recruitment: a streamlined solution for end-to-end talent lifecycle management

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global provider of accounting, education management, HR and payroll solutions, has launched IRIS Recruitment, a simple and powerful end-to-end cloud-native solution that helps HR and in-house recruitment teams fully manage every aspect of the recruitment process.

An amalgamation of existing recruitment products Networx and Blue Octopus – acquired by IRIS in 2022 and 2023 respectively – IRIS Recruitment is an all-in-one solution designed to help HR and recruitment professionals fill vacancies quickly and cost-effectively by attracting and recruiting highly-skilled candidates. Covering the end-to-end talent lifecycle, IRIS Recruitment includes:

Full integration with HR software, such as Staffology and Cascade, to create a comprehensive HR, payroll, and recruitment package

An advanced Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to manage the recruitment pipeline

A self-service online candidate portal for a smoother application experience

A secure and personalised onboarding portal to ensure new hires are set up for success

Customisable and user-friendly dashboards that provide real-time reports and detailed insights for data-driven decision-making

Stephanie Coward, Managing Director of HCM at IRIS, said: "The recruitment market is extremely competitive, across all sectors, with competition for talent and new hires at a three-year high. It has never been more important to be able to attract the best candidates, assess applications quickly, and provide a great candidate experience. Our new platform is built on decades of recruitment experience combining deep knowledge with an intuitive technology platform."

IRIS Recruitment offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline the recruitment process, including:

Expert onboarding support : IRIS' team of experts provide onboarding assistance, full system customisation, and seamless data migration.

: IRIS' team of experts provide onboarding assistance, full system customisation, and seamless data migration. Maximised job posting visibility : Fully branded career pages, targeted adverts, and paperless online vacancy requests ensure organisations reach the right candidates, in the right places, at the right time.

: Fully branded career pages, targeted adverts, and paperless online vacancy requests ensure organisations reach the right candidates, in the right places, at the right time. Seamless applicant management: Flexible, role-specific application forms and tailored sifting and selection tools enable HR professionals and recruitment teams to efficiently identify top candidates from wide and diverse talent pools.

Flexible, role-specific application forms and tailored sifting and selection tools enable HR professionals and recruitment teams to efficiently identify top candidates from wide and diverse talent pools. Equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) tools : It's easier to meet equity, diversity and inclusion objectives with an anonymised recruitment process, applicant scoring modules, and gender bias calculators.

: It's easier to meet equity, diversity and inclusion objectives with an anonymised recruitment process, applicant scoring modules, and gender bias calculators. Exceptional candidate experience: Features such as team-based interviewing and candidate self-selection create a more engaging and user-friendly hiring process.

Managed recruitment services

Additionally, for businesses seeking more hands-on support, IRIS offers IRIS Recruitment Services. Acting as an extension of in-house HR and recruitment teams, IRIS experts will handle tasks such as advertising roles, screening candidates and arranging interviews, helping businesses to focus on more strategic priorities while ensuring a seamless recruitment process.

Stephanie Coward, Managing Director of HCM at IRIS, continued: "We've carefully identified, acquired and integrated an industry-leading end-to-end recruitment solution with a range of distinctive features that really stand out from the competition."

"By collaborating with our highly skilled recruiters and using our wide range of software tools, customers can attract talent, reduce their time-to-hire and maximise return on investment, with no placement fees."

In September 2024, IRIS' recruitment solutions were recognised for product innovation, winning the 'Technical Innovation' category at the 2024 Onrec Awards. In the coming months, IRIS Recruitment will continue to evolve with new product enhancements, including a deeper integration with LinkedIn and other HR systems, enhanced dashboard notifications and two-way communication with candidates.

IRIS Recruitment customers will be invited to transition to the new IRIS Recruitment platform, supported by comprehensive onboarding support and data migration to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted experience.

