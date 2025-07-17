IRIS Software Group Appoints Jason Dies as new Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group, a leading global provider of accountancy, education, HR, and payroll software, today announced the appointment of Jason Dies as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 14, 2025. Dies succeeds Gus Malezis, who has served as IRIS' interim CEO and will continue with his role as Chairman of the Board.

Jason Dies

Dies is an accomplished leader with more than 30 years of experience driving transformation and growth at large, global organisations. Most recently, he served as Interim CEO of Pitney Bowes, a $3 billion technology, logistics and financial services company with over 11,000 employees, serving more than 90% of the Fortune 500 and over 500,000 medium and small businesses, globally. During his tenure, Dies drove a culture of client-centricity and innovation, while accelerating operational efficiency and performance.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jason as our new CEO as we continue to deliver best-in-class innovative solutions for our customers and accelerate our international growth," said Gus Malezis, Chairman of the Board at IRIS. "Jason has a proven track record of driving customer-centric performance at scale, achieving ambitious financial and operational goals, and transforming organisations through innovation. What truly sets him apart is his unwavering focus on customers and empowering teams to deliver exceptional outcomes with clear and differentiated value to customers; these are values that are core to how we operate at IRIS."

The IRIS Board of Directors conducted an extensive global search to identify a leader with the operational experience and vision to guide the company's next phase of growth. Dies brings broad global leadership experience from nearly a decade at Pitney Bowes, where he held senior roles overseeing key areas such as operations, technology, product, marketing, sales, and client success. He led major transformation initiatives across the business, modernised product lines, and unlocked new growth opportunities.

On his appointment, Dies said, "I'm honoured to join IRIS at such an exciting and important time. The team has already done exceptional work building a strong reputation as a trusted partner in delivering mission-critical software across HR, accounting, and education. I'm looking forward to working with this talented team to build on that commitment to clients, to accelerate innovation, strengthen our technology roadmap, and continue delivering meaningful value for our customers. Together, we'll build on IRIS' strong foundations and drive the next phase of global growth."

Before joining Pitney Bowes, Jason spent 20 years at IBM where he held leadership roles across diverse business units including services, hardware, client relationship management, marketing, and business partner organisations. He also led global teams across North America, Europe and Asia.

Dies is based in Connecticut in the US and will be travelling extensively to the UK as part of his new role. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University and Masters in Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania.

About IRIS Software Group

Founded in 1978, IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission-critical, cloud-hosted software solutions and services to more than 100,000 customers across 135 countries. IRIS is a trusted partner to businesses, finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms of all sizes, providing innovative operational solutions that streamline complex processes, maintain compliance, and unlock growth. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission-critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence. IRIS is certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work® in the UK, Ireland, India, Romania, Canada and the USA. Follow IRIS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. More information on its award-winning software solutions can be found here.

