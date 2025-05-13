BARCELONA, Spain, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ninth edition of IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the main global event in the transformation of industry through the use of disruptive technologies, will showcase, from May 13 to 15, the latest technologies and solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of the industrial sector.

IOTSWC gathers the latest solutions to speed up the digitalization of the industry

Under the theme 'Connected to the next level', the event organised by Fira de Barcelona will take place in Hall 8 of the Gran Via venue and will feature a total of 257 exhibitors, 65% international, with an important presence of Chinese, German, American and French companies. Among these are AG Solution, Avanci, Edge Impulse, Emnify, STMicroelectronics, LoRa Alliance and Orange Empresas. IOTSWC will also include a StartUp Pavilion with 19 companies from Germany, Spain, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Poland.

The exhibition zone will also include an area dedicated to semiconductor chips. With the support of ACCIÓ, the Catalan Government's agency for business competitiveness, it will host companies that operate in Catalonia in this field.

AI, star of the Congress

Likewise, the show will bring together a hundred speakers from all over the world at its Congress, including the Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) services at Fujitsu Spain, Elisabeth Margarit Borrás; the President of The All Data Robotics Association (ADRA), Emanuela Girardi; the Executive Director of Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech, Marta Pascual Estarellas; Atlantis Industries Founder and CEO Brad Morrison; the expert in generative AI and Co-Founder of Microbrains, Claudio Lima; and the Head of the Telecommunications Programmes of the Future division of the European Space Agency, Xavier Lobao.

Also, to bring the LoRaWAN protocol closer to the industrial sector, the LoRa Alliance association will organize a conference highlighting success stories, implementation options and end-user experiences of this low-power open and wireless communication technology for data transmission between IoT devices.

International awards

IOTSWC will hold a new edition of the Industry Solutions Awards to Likewise honour the most innovative and inspiring initiatives on the market. With 15 finalists from Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, France, Iran, Spain and the United States, the winner will be announced on May 14th.

IOTSWC 2025 will be held together with the sixth edition of the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, an annual event co-organized with the Agència de Ciberseguretat de Catalunya to extend the culture of cybersecurity to all industries.

