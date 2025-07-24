iOnctura Strengthens Medical and Commercialization Expertise with Two Non-Executive Board Appointments

Neil Gallagher M.D ., Ph.D., former AbbVie Chief Medical Officer and President of R&D at Syndax, brings considerable experience in oncology drug development

GENEVA, AMSTERDAM, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iOnctura, a clinical-stage precision oncology company combating neglected and hard-to-treat cancers, today announces the appointment of two Non-Executive Directors to its Board.

Joining the Board are Dr. Neil Gallagher and Anthony Mancini, both seasoned industry leaders with deep expertise in oncology drug development and commercialization.

Catherine Pickering, CEO and co-founder of iOnctura, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Neil and Anthony to our Board at this pivotal time in iOnctura's growth. Their expertise and experience in oncology drug development and global commercialization will be instrumental as we progress our innovative pipeline through development and towards the market."

Neil Gallagher M.D., Ph.D. brings substantial drug development experience in oncology. Most recently he was President of R&D at Syndax Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on developing first-in-class therapies in areas of significant unmet need. Prior to joining Syndax, he served as the Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at AbbVie where he guided a number of development programs resulting in approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He has also held senior roles at Amgen, Novartis, AstraZeneca and Astex Therapeutics. He holds Non-Executive Board positions at Foghorn Therapeutics and Zymeworks and is a board advisor to Nouscom.

Dr. Gallagher said: "iOnctura's pioneering science and commitment to patients facing overlooked and difficult-to-treat cancers deeply resonates with me. I'm excited to help guide the company through its next chapter of clinical and corporate advancement."

Anthony Mancini has more than three decades of commercial experience in biopharma. He is currently serving as Chief Global Commercialization Officer at Revolution Medicines, Inc., a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. Prior to this, he was Chief Operating Officer at Genmab, where he led the creation of the end-to-end organization and several successful launches in the US and Japan. He also spent over two decades at Bristol Myers Squibb, working across several therapeutic areas, including oncology.

Mr. Mancini shared, "iOnctura is advancing a highly differentiated oncology pipeline with the potential to address serious unmet medical needs. I'm honored to join the board at such a pivotal stage and to contribute my experience in commercialization, operations and product strategy. I look forward to supporting the company as it prepares to translate its promising science into meaningful outcomes for patients globally."

About iOnctura

iOnctura is a clinical-stage precision oncology company combating neglected and hard-to-treat cancers with a pipeline of first-in-class small molecules. The bold new treatments are designed to extend lives and improve healthspans, transforming the outlook for patients and their families. Lead asset, roginolisib, is an allosteric modulator of PI3Kδ with a unique chemical structure and binding mode. Allosteric modulation is a new archetype for precise inhibition of PI3Kδ, promising clinical activity without the detrimental tolerability seen with previous generations of inhibitors. Roginolisib is being investigated in multiple randomized Phase II studies in solid and hematological malignancies. iOnctura is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands with subsidiaries located in Geneva, Switzerland and Cambridge, MA, USA. iOnctura is backed by specialist institutional investors including Syncona, M Ventures, Inkef Capital, EIC Fund, VI Partners, Schroders Capital and XGEN Venture.

