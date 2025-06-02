iOnctura bolsters leadership team with new appointments

Steven Sciuto joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) bringing a wealth of experience in scaling finance functions as well as in private and public financings

Michelle Tsai PharmD , with deep expertise in portfolio strategy and lifecycle planning, joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

GENEVA, Switzerland and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iOnctura, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company combating neglected and hard-to-treat cancers, today announces the appointments of Steven Sciuto as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Michelle Tsai PharmD as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Catherine Pickering, CEO and co-founder of iOnctura said, 'Following our successful initiation of a number of Phase II studies for our lead asset, roginolisib, we are committed to building a world-class Leadership Team that not only delivers on the promise of this asset but also strengthens our entire portfolio. As we enter the next phase of our strategy, every new leader has been carefully chosen for their expertise, vision and ability to drive transformative growth – and Steve and Michelle join us to do just that. Together, we will propel the Company forward, ensuring we are well-positioned for the next chapter of our journey and sustained success.

Steven Sciuto is a seasoned finance executive with more than 15 years of corporate finance leadership and capital markets experience within the life sciences industry. He has played pivotal roles in scaling financial operations, raising over $400 million through private and public financings, and leading complex transactions. Prior to joining iOnctura, Steven was most recently at Neurogene Inc., where he held various roles of increasing responsibility within the finance organization, culminating as Vice President of Finance.

"I am excited to join iOnctura at such a pivotal time in its growth," said Steven Sciuto, CFO of iOnctura. "With a strong foundation already in place, and an unrelenting mission to combat rare and hard-to-treat cancers, I look forward to working with the talented team at iOnctura to drive financial and strategic initiatives, to accelerate development and ensure sustainable success over the coming years."

Michelle Tsai is a global commercial leader with more than two decades of experience in oncology and specialty pharmaceuticals, spanning early pipeline strategy through to launch execution. She has held senior leadership roles at multiple global pharmaceutical companies, including leading world-wide commercial launches for multiple blockbuster brands in oncology for Novartis. Michelle brings deep expertise in portfolio strategy, lifecycle planning, and cross-functional leadership, with a strong track record in maximizing asset value from pre-clinical through Phase III, across multiple tumor types.

Michelle Tsai, COO of iOnctura, added, 'I am thrilled to join iOnctura during this exciting phase of oncology innovation. With a strong commitment to advancing novel treatments and delivering potentially life-changing therapies to patients, I look forward to working alongside the team to shape the strategy and ensure iOnctura's innovative pipeline, including roginolisib, reach those who need them most.'

About iOnctura

iOnctura is a clinical-stage precision oncology company combating neglected and hard-to-treat cancers with a pipeline of first-in-class small molecules. The bold new treatments extend lives and improve healthspans, changing the outlook for patients and their families. Lead asset, roginolisib, is an allosteric modulator of PI3Kδ with a unique chemical structure and binding mode. Allosteric modulation is a new archetype for precise inhibition of PI3Kδ, promising clinical activity without the detrimental tolerability seen with previous generations of inhibitors. Roginolisib is being investigated in multiple randomized Phase II studies in solid and hematological malignancies. iOnctura BV is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands with its wholly owned Swiss subsidiary, iOnctura SA, located in Geneva, Switzerland. iOnctura is backed by specialist institutional investors including Syncona, M Ventures, Inkef Capital, EIC Fund, VI Partners, Schroders Capital and XGEN Venture.

About roginolisib

Roginolisib is an allosteric modulator of PI3Kδ with a unique chemical structure and binding mode. Allosteric modulation is a new archetype for precise inhibition of PI3Kδ, promising clinical activity without the detrimental tolerability seen with previous generations of inhibitors. The PI3K signaling pathway is one of the most commonly dysregulated pathways across multiple cancer types. The potential of roginolisib has been validated by positive clinical signals in Phase I in solid tumor and hematological malignancies, including a doubling of overall survival compared to historical controls in rare eye cancer, uveal melanoma. The company has carefully designed its clinical program to allow full development in uveal melanoma, while in parallel validating the program in larger market indications. The Phase II OCULE-01 study in uveal melanoma started in March 2025, the PULMO-01 study in NSCLC started in May 2025. Further studies in other malignancies, including myelofibrosis, are being initiated.