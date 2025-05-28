Invoca Acquires Symbl.ai, Empowering Brands to Orchestrate the Buyer Journey With Agentic AI

New agentic AI capabilities orchestrate the buying experience across digital, voice, and messaging channels, empowering revenue teams to connect every step of the buying journey to drive efficient revenue growth.

LONDON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the AI-leader in revenue execution platforms , today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Symbl.ai , an AI-driven human intelligence platform. The deal brings Symbl.ai's broad set of AI capabilities into the Invoca platform, empowering companies to drive revenue through a modern buying experience that leverages the best of digital, AI and human touch.

"AI is upending the worlds of advertising, commerce, and the contact centre, completely disrupting how brands have learned to operate in the digital era. In combining Symbl.ai's cutting-edge AI technology and Invoca's decade-long record of AI leadership, we are empowering forward-leaning brands to deliver the seamless buying journey of the future," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "By blending digital speed, AI precision, and human empathy, brands gain richer personalisation, faster resolutions, and measurable lifts in satisfaction and conversion. This orchestration frees teams to focus on the creativity and trust that power memorable buying journeys and drive efficient revenue growth."

Symbl.ai propels Invoca forward in three fundamental ways:

Orchestrate a seamless buying experience with AI: Deploy conversational SMS and AI voice agents to work in unison with digital experience and human touch points, improving self-service and lifting conversion rates.





Deploy conversational SMS and AI voice agents to work in unison with digital experience and human touch points, improving self-service and lifting conversion rates. Magnify the impact of human touch in your contact centre: Equip agents with real-time AI insights in order to handle each interaction with deeper connection, trust, and empathy, ensuring every conversation delivers value.





Equip agents with real-time AI insights in order to handle each interaction with deeper connection, trust, and empathy, ensuring every conversation delivers value. Drive efficiency and automation across revenue teams: Apply agentic AI across Invoca and third-party platforms to refine every step of the buying journey, boost productivity, and increase conversion.

Unleashing advanced AI products that convert every interaction into revenue

Symbl.ai, under the leadership of co-founders Surbhi Rathore and Toshish Jawale, has built advanced AI that captures the subtleties of human conversations across channels, including voice, video, and text. Symbl.ai's LLM, trained exclusively on human dialogue, unlocks a new class of conversation insights so digital and AI systems can seamlessly hand off context to agents in the moments that matter. Their capabilities in understanding multi-modal human interaction at scale are truly best-in-class, and include:

A proprietary LLM and embeddings model that is trained on human conversation data for conversation-centric use cases.





Specialised AI models designed for enterprise applications such as automatic speech recognition, sentiment, summarisation, key phrase detection, and text-to-speech capabilities.





A multi-agent studio to design, build, and deploy autonomous agentic workflows across voice and text.





Real-time agent-assist powered by contextual understanding, live guidance, and decision support—before, during, and after conversations—leveraging both conversational data and the customer knowledge base.

Invoca keeps consumer brands growing amid rapid AI disruption and economic headwinds

By integrating Symbl.ai technology, Invoca will help customers drive efficient growth by blending AI-powered engagement with rigorous, real-time measurement to meet buyers where they are.

"Just as brands were settling into a digital-first world, generative AI is flipping the script on how people search, discover, and make buying decisions—thanks to conversational engines and real-time, AI-guided interactions," said Ian Jacobs, VP and Lead Analyst at Opus Research. "The companies that pull ahead will pair generative models with agentic AI that orchestrates every step of the buyer journey. Invoca's move to acquire Symbl.ai does just that, equipping brands to steer conversations, elevate customer experience, and turn engagement into measurable revenue."

Wedbush Securities served as the financial advisor to Symbl.ai.

To learn more, visit:

The Future of AI-Powered Buying Journeys: Invoca's Acquisition of Symbl.ai: www.invoca.com/uk/blog/the-future-of-ai-powered-buying-journeys-invocas-acquisition-of-symbl-ai

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce and contact centre teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and deliver the best AI-driven buyer experiences. By using a comprehensive platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com/uk .

