HELSINKI, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Caverion Corporation Investor News 22 August 2019 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Invitation to Caverion's Capital Markets Day 2019

Caverion has the pleasure to invite analysts, institutional investors and media to its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki, Finland. The event will take place on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 11.00 a.m.−5 p.m. local time (EET) at Kasarmikatu 21 (Kasarmikatu 21 B, 00130 Helsinki).

The event focuses on Caverion's growth plans and business prospects. Through management presentations, the attendees will hear about Caverion's roadmap to reach the strategic and financial targets and grow profitably.

In addition to President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta, the speakers of the day include Thomas Hietto (Deputy CEO and Head of business unit Services), Martti Ala-Härkönen (Chief Financial Officer), and Frank Krause (Executive Vice President, Germany). During the afternoon, the participants can also meet a representative of Hines, Caverion's Facility Management customer, and join breakout sessions on growth opportunity deep-dives.

All presentations will be webcasted. The presentation given by Ari Lehtoranta can also be followed through a conference call at 12.00−12.40 p.m. (EET). Conference call and webcast details, a more detailed schedule, as well as information on practical arrangements, can be found on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors closer to the event. The presentation materials will also be made available on the day of the event at the same address. The event and all the materials will be in English.

Registration

The participants are kindly asked to register by 2 October 2019. To sign up, please use the registration form, which can also be found on Caverion's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

The participants are also invited to join a lunch with the management. The lunch begins in Restaurant Latva in the same premises at 11 a.m. EET.

Registration form >>

More information >>

Preliminary programme

11:00 - 12:00 a.m. Lunch with management

12:00 - 12:40 p.m. Keeping Fit while moving to Growth

Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO

12:40 - 1:20 p.m. Focus on growth

Thomas Hietto, Deputy CEO and Head of business unit Services

1:20 - 1:50 p.m. Germany − Fit for Growth

Frank Krause, Executive Vice President, Caverion Germany

1:50 - 2:20 p.m. Coffee break: Case Kasarmi 21

Our FM customer Hines & Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland

2:20 - 2:50 p.m. Reaching financial targets through strategy execution

Martti Ala-Härkönen, CFO

2:50 - 3:00 p.m. Summary of the day

Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Breakout sessions on growth opportunity deep-dives

- Facility Management and advanced technology solutions

- Helping customers with digitalisation and sustainability

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Cocktails with management

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +358-40-5581-328

milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/invitation-to-caverion-s-capital-markets-day-2019,c2884466

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion